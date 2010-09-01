Slow Cooker Indian Chicken Stew

Rating: 4 stars This is a simple and delicious dish. I added cayenne pepper to spice it up some. I didn¿t have chicken thighs so I used cubed chicken tenderloins instead. Very good, will be added to our rotation for sure.

Rating: Unrated I always add cauliflower. I love this recipe!

Rating: Unrated I would very much like the calories count on all the dishes. Thanks

Rating: Unrated I made this a while ago. It was good but I thought it had way too much curry powder. Next time I will half it.

Rating: Unrated I added a little diced carrot and potato during the last hour. The about a cup of coconut milk and 1/2 cup diced pineapple. WONDERFUL

Rating: Unrated Love it. So easy and delicious. I am Indian and whenever I cook curry type dishes the kids always complain about the taste of Garam Masala. There was no Garam Masala and so no complaints from the family. They enjoyed the smell and flavor of the dish. I did not have chickpeas so I substituted with blackeye peas. Yum

