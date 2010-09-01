Slow Cooker Indian Chicken Stew

Rating: 3.96 stars
154 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 81
  • 4 star values: 35
  • 3 star values: 14
  • 2 star values: 7
  • 1 star values: 17

Stick to chicken thighs for this warmly-spiced slow cooker stew since they can withstand the long cooking time.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Line a 6-quart slow cooker with a disposable slow cooker liner. Lightly coat liner with cooking spray; set cooker aside. Add chicken, onion, and garlic to the slow cooker. Add curry powder, ginger, salt, and pepper; toss to coat. Stir in beans, tomatoes, broth, and bay leaf. Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 8 to 10 hours or on high-heat setting for 4 to 5 hours.

  • Stir lime juice into chicken mixture. If desired, stir in spinach; let stand for 2 to 3 minutes or until spinach starts to wilt. If desired, serve in bowls with hot cooked rice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
295 calories; 6 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 94 mg cholesterol; 867 mg sodium. 570 mg potassium; 32 g carbohydrates; 7 g fiber; 9 g sugar; 29 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 486 IU vitamin a; 14 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 6 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 85 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 71 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews (6)

spearrg70984
Rating: 4 stars
11/15/2018
This is a simple and delicious dish. I added cayenne pepper to spice it up some. I didn¿t have chicken thighs so I used cubed chicken tenderloins instead. Very good, will be added to our rotation for sure.
Anonymous
Rating: Unrated
12/03/2016
I always add cauliflower.  I love this recipe!
MS10890419
Rating: Unrated
02/04/2017
I would very much like the calories count on all the dishes. Thanks
Brie
Rating: Unrated
09/19/2014
I made this a while ago. It was good but I thought it had way too much curry powder. Next time I will half it.
Theresa Madsen
Rating: Unrated
10/09/2013
I added a little diced carrot and potato during the last hour. The about a cup of coconut milk and 1/2 cup diced pineapple. WONDERFUL
Yasmin Dharamsi
Rating: Unrated
04/18/2013
Love it. So easy and delicious. I am Indian and whenever I cook curry type dishes the kids always complain about the taste of Garam Masala. There was no Garam Masala and so no complaints from the family. They enjoyed the smell and flavor of the dish. I did not have chickpeas so I substituted with blackeye peas. Yum
