Slow Cooker Indian Chicken Stew
Stick to chicken thighs for this warmly-spiced slow cooker stew since they can withstand the long cooking time.
Ingredients
Directions
Line a 6-quart slow cooker with a disposable slow cooker liner. Lightly coat liner with cooking spray; set cooker aside. Add chicken, onion, and garlic to the slow cooker. Add curry powder, ginger, salt, and pepper; toss to coat. Stir in beans, tomatoes, broth, and bay leaf. Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 8 to 10 hours or on high-heat setting for 4 to 5 hours.Advertisement
Stir lime juice into chicken mixture. If desired, stir in spinach; let stand for 2 to 3 minutes or until spinach starts to wilt. If desired, serve in bowls with hot cooked rice.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
295 calories; 6 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 94 mg cholesterol; 867 mg sodium. 570 mg potassium; 32 g carbohydrates; 7 g fiber; 9 g sugar; 29 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 486 IU vitamin a; 14 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 6 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 85 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 71 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;