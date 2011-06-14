Slow Cooker Coq au Vin
Our Slow Cooker Coq au Vin will give you a taste of classic French cuisine. A splash of red wine infuses each bite of vegetables and chicken with earthy, hearty flavor. After less than half an hour of prep time, this slow cooker chicken recipe can spend the rest of the day simmering away.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Lightly coat an unheated large skillet with cooking spray. Preheat skillet over medium heat. Cook chicken thighs, several at a time, in the hot skillet until brown. Drain off fat.
-
Place chicken thighs in a 3 1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker. Sprinkle with dry soup mix. Add mushrooms, onions, and carrots. Pour wine over all.
-
Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 5 to 6 hours or on high-heat setting for 2 1/2 to 3 hours. If desired, serve with mashed potatoes and sprinkle with parsley.