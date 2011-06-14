Slow Cooker Coq au Vin

Rating: 3.77 stars
118 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 52
  • 4 star values: 25
  • 3 star values: 16
  • 2 star values: 16
  • 1 star values: 9

Our Slow Cooker Coq au Vin will give you a taste of classic French cuisine. A splash of red wine infuses each bite of vegetables and chicken with earthy, hearty flavor. After less than half an hour of prep time, this slow cooker chicken recipe can spend the rest of the day simmering away.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Lightly coat an unheated large skillet with cooking spray. Preheat skillet over medium heat. Cook chicken thighs, several at a time, in the hot skillet until brown. Drain off fat.

  • Place chicken thighs in a 3 1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker. Sprinkle with dry soup mix. Add mushrooms, onions, and carrots. Pour wine over all.

  • Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 5 to 6 hours or on high-heat setting for 2 1/2 to 3 hours. If desired, serve with mashed potatoes and sprinkle with parsley.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
320 calories; 8 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 161 mg cholesterol; 782 mg sodium. 15 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 42 g protein; 97 IU vitamin a; 8 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 3 mg iron;

Reviews (6)

sprivett9719
Rating: Unrated
01/16/2018
Sooo easy and YUMMY! I too added an extra pack of onion soup and doubled the wine...I didn¿t have carrots but the dish was still incredible
Amy Cosman
Rating: Unrated
09/02/2013
I've made this several times and it is so easy and tasty! To make it a little easier for busy weeknight family meals, I use baby-cut carrots, pre-sliced mushrooms and boneless skinless thighs. I like it with the mashed potatoes, but sometimes serve it with egg noodles, and that's good too.
Anonymous
Rating: Unrated
10/23/2013
It was okay.... smelled good but needed something more. I used two packets of the dry soup as one person mentioned above and more wine. Served it with a whole wheat wide noodle. I looked at this recipe as well as So Easy Coq au vin on bhg as well but chose this one due to more favorable ratings. If I choose to make this again I will definitely add the Herb de Provence (mentioned in the other recipe) to add what I think this recipe was missing. All in all a decent meal but not a show stopper for us.
Mary Hearn
Rating: Unrated
08/15/2013
Haven't cooked yet, but I'll cook the potatoes in the pot with everything else.
Dana Sanford Garrett
Rating: Unrated
11/05/2015
I've made this a couple times and it is wonderful!    This aroma while it's cooking makes the whole house smell fabulous.    The taste is just delicious!    Served it over garlic mashed potatoes!    YUM!
Krista Seyrig
Rating: Unrated
09/11/2013
This was delicious and a big hit with my French hubby! I prefer the slower method (cooked on low for as long as you can) and to use 2 packets of the beefy onion soup mix. I also threw in about 8 small/baby yellow potatoes and used 3/4 cup of wine. I used boneless skinless chicken thighs and pre-sliced mushrooms. Super yummy and even better the second day!
