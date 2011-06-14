Slow Cooker Coq au Vin

Rating: Unrated Sooo easy and YUMMY! I too added an extra pack of onion soup and doubled the wine...I didn¿t have carrots but the dish was still incredible

Rating: Unrated I've made this several times and it is so easy and tasty! To make it a little easier for busy weeknight family meals, I use baby-cut carrots, pre-sliced mushrooms and boneless skinless thighs. I like it with the mashed potatoes, but sometimes serve it with egg noodles, and that's good too.

Rating: Unrated It was okay.... smelled good but needed something more. I used two packets of the dry soup as one person mentioned above and more wine. Served it with a whole wheat wide noodle. I looked at this recipe as well as So Easy Coq au vin on bhg as well but chose this one due to more favorable ratings. If I choose to make this again I will definitely add the Herb de Provence (mentioned in the other recipe) to add what I think this recipe was missing. All in all a decent meal but not a show stopper for us.

Rating: Unrated Haven't cooked yet, but I'll cook the potatoes in the pot with everything else.

Rating: Unrated I've made this a couple times and it is wonderful! This aroma while it's cooking makes the whole house smell fabulous. The taste is just delicious! Served it over garlic mashed potatoes! YUM!

Rating: Unrated This was delicious and a big hit with my French hubby! I prefer the slower method (cooked on low for as long as you can) and to use 2 packets of the beefy onion soup mix. I also threw in about 8 small/baby yellow potatoes and used 3/4 cup of wine. I used boneless skinless chicken thighs and pre-sliced mushrooms. Super yummy and even better the second day!

