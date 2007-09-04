Slow-Cooked Minestrone

Rating: 4 stars

This was a good base recipe... My husband thought it was kind of thin compared to our favorite Italian restaurant's Minestrone, so... I've changed it just a bit... I've browned the meat and added the browning juices to the crock pot. But it still seems thin. If anybody has any ideas to make it heartier without thickening it I'd be interested in your ideas. I really do like the recipe. It is really easy with pretty good results. My husband is picky.