Slow-Cooked Minestrone

Rating: 4.24 stars
29 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 17
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2

Try this slow cooker version of the popular tomato-based soup that combines beef, beans, pasta, and vegetables into one slow-simmering main dish.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In 5- to 5-1/2-quart slow cooker; combine beef, undrained tomatoes, broth, cannellini beans, kidney beans, carrots, salt, and pepper. Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 8 to 9 hours or on high-heat setting for 4 to 4-1/2 hours. Add pasta and squash to cooker (if using low-heat setting, turn to high-heat setting). Cover and cook 30 to 45 minutes more or until pasta is tender. Season with salt and pepper. Top with Parmesan cheese. Makes 8 servings.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
220 calories; total fat 3g; saturated fat 1g; polyunsaturated fatg; monounsaturated fat 1g; cholesterol 25mg; sodium 1266mg; potassium 455mg; carbohydrates 30g; fiber 7g; sugar 7g; protein 23g; vitamin a 3110IU; vitamin c 9mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 3mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 24mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; calcium 111mg; iron 4mg.

Reviews (3)

29 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 17
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2
Anonymous
Rating: 4 stars
02/04/2017
This was a good base recipe... My husband thought it was kind of thin compared to our favorite Italian restaurant's Minestrone, so... I've changed it just a bit... I've browned the meat and added the browning juices to the crock pot. But it still seems thin. If anybody has any ideas to make it heartier without thickening it I'd be interested in your ideas. I really do like the recipe. It is really easy with pretty good results. My husband is picky.
Becky Emig
Rating: Unrated
02/05/2013
This soup is delicious. I will be making it again!
Kate Horrell
Rating: Unrated
08/15/2013
I loved it, anything for the crock pot is a winner to me.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 09/18/2020