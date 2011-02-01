Saucy BBQ Chicken

A simple 8-ingredient, quick-fix barbecue sauce turns everyday chicken into a true feast. Smoked paprika -- pimiento peppers that have been dried over fire -- supply the smoky taste.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat broiler. Broil chicken on the unheated rack of a broiler pan 4 to 5 inches from heat for 10 minutes.

  • Lightly brush onion slices with olive oil. Remove broiler pan from oven. Turn and move chicken to one end of pan. Place onion slices in a single layer on opposite end of pan. Broil for 15 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink and juices run clear (180°F).

  • Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan combine ketchup, molasses, vinegar, brown sugar, paprika, and pepper sauce. Bring to boiling over medium heat. Remove from heat; keep warm. Remove onions from broiler. Broil chicken 2 minutes more; brush with sauce during the last minute.

  • Chop two of the onion slices; stir into sauce. Serve chicken with onion slices and parsley.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
426 calories; 16 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 7 g monounsaturated fat; 118 mg cholesterol; 802 mg sodium. 906 mg potassium; 41 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 33 g sugar; 30 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 972 IU vitamin a; 16 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 9 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 28 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 81 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews

