Quick Green Chili and Chicken Enchiladas

Rating: 4 stars
14 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 2

Fresh, fast, and better than takeout, these enchiladas are filled with tender chicken, spicy green chiles, and zesty green salsa.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Andy Lyons

Recipe Summary test

total:
28 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat broiler. Cut chicken into 1-inch pieces. In large microwave-safe bowl microcook on HIGH 7 minutes or until no pink remains, stirring twice. Drain liquid. Break up chicken slightly in bowl with back of wooden spoon. Add salsa and chiles. Cook 3 minutes more or until heated through, stirring once. Stir in 1 cup of the cheese.

    Advertisement

  • Spoon chicken mixture evenly down center of tortillas. Roll tortillas around filling and place in 13x9x2-inch baking pan. Sprinkle remaining cheese over enchiladas. Broil 3 to 4 inches from heat 1 to 2 minutes or until cheese is melted.

  • To serve, top with salsa and pass lime wedges. Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
569 calories; fat 24g; cholesterol 120mg; saturated fat 8g; carbohydrates 33g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 2g; protein 49g; vitamin a 534.5IU; vitamin c 19.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 15.6mg; vitamin b6 0.8mg; folate 4mcg; vitamin b12 0.5mcg; sodium 1081mg; potassium 361mg; calcium 454.4mg; iron 7.7mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 09/17/2021