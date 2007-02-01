Peruvian-Style Chicken Tacos
Mild-mannered cumin replaces the typical hot stuff in this taco recipe. Olives and dried plums mingle with ground chicken for a dinner delight full of fascinating flavors.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Karla Conrad
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
194 calories; fat 10g; cholesterol 9mg; carbohydrates 18g; insoluble fiber 3g; sugars 3g; protein 11g; vitamin a 243IU; vitamin c 6.5mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.6mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 4mcg; sodium 328mg; potassium 158mg; calcium 141.4mg; iron 1.4mg.