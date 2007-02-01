LIVE

Peruvian-Style Chicken Tacos

Mild-mannered cumin replaces the typical hot stuff in this taco recipe. Olives and dried plums mingle with ground chicken for a dinner delight full of fascinating flavors.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

bake:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
12 tacos
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a large skillet, cook chicken and onion until chicken is no longer pink; stir to break up pieces. Drain off fat, if necessary. Add coriander, cumin, and 1 teaspoon salt; cook and stir for 1 to 2 minutes. Add undrained tomatoes, potato, plums, and olives. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 12 to 15 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Uncover; cook 5 minutes more or until most of the liquid has evaporated. Wrap tortillas in foil; bake for 15 minutes or until heated. To assemble, place 1/3 cup chicken mixture in center of each tortilla; top with cheese. Sprinkle with additional chopped onion and snipped fresh cilantro. Fold tortillas in half. Makes 12 tacos (4 servings).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
194 calories; fat 10g; cholesterol 9mg; carbohydrates 18g; insoluble fiber 3g; sugars 3g; protein 11g; vitamin a 243IU; vitamin c 6.5mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.6mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 4mcg; sodium 328mg; potassium 158mg; calcium 141.4mg; iron 1.4mg.
