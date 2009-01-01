Paula Deen's Herb-Fried Chicken
Fresh sage or parsley are the herbs of choice to complement the flavor of this pan fried chicken. If you prefer, you may substitute all white meat or all dark in the recipe.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Andy Lyons
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
694 calories; fat 45g; cholesterol 223mg; saturated fat 11g; carbohydrates 35g; mono fat 19g; poly fat 11g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 2g; protein 37g; vitamin a 874.6IU; vitamin c 17.7mg; thiamin 0.4mg; riboflavin 0.6mg; niacin equivalents 12.8mg; vitamin b6 0.6mg; folate 108.9mcg; vitamin b12 0.9mcg; sodium 544mg; potassium 455mg; calcium 80.8mg; iron 4.3mg.