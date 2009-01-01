Paula Deen's Herb-Fried Chicken

Fresh sage or parsley are the herbs of choice to complement the flavor of this pan fried chicken. If you prefer, you may substitute all white meat or all dark in the recipe.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

prep:
30 mins
chill:
2 hrs
cook:
14 mins
total:
2 hrs 44 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Sprinkle chicken pieces with salt and pepper. Refrigerate, covered, 2 to 4 hours.

  • In bowl combine flour, the 1/2 cup herbs, and pepper; set aside. In shallow dish whisk together eggs and milk. Dip chicken in egg mixture then coat with flour mixture. Repeat.

  • In deep 12-inch skillet add oil to depth of 1 inch (oil will rise as chicken is added.) Heat oil to 350 degrees F over medium-high heat.

  • Gently lower four chicken pieces at a time into hot oil, (oil may spatter). Cook 14 to 16 minutes, turning after 8 minutes, or until brown and crisp and chicken is no longer pink (170 degrees F for breasts, 180 degrees F for thighs). Oil temperature will drop when chicken is added; adjust heat as needed to maintain oil temperature at 325 degrees F. Drain chicken on wire rack or paper towels. Place in preheated 300 degree F oven while frying remaining chicken. To serve, top with sage leaves and lemon wedges. Makes 6 servings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
694 calories; fat 45g; cholesterol 223mg; saturated fat 11g; carbohydrates 35g; mono fat 19g; poly fat 11g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 2g; protein 37g; vitamin a 874.6IU; vitamin c 17.7mg; thiamin 0.4mg; riboflavin 0.6mg; niacin equivalents 12.8mg; vitamin b6 0.6mg; folate 108.9mcg; vitamin b12 0.9mcg; sodium 544mg; potassium 455mg; calcium 80.8mg; iron 4.3mg.
