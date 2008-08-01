Pan-Fried Chicken with Tomato Jam

Rating: 3.67 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 3 Ratings

When time is short, turn to this tasty main dish recipe of buttermilk fried chicken, tomato jam, polenta, and spinach that can be prepared in less than 30 minutes.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Pierce tomatoes with knife. Place in microwave-safe bowl; sprinkle with brown sugar. Cover loosely. Mico-cook on high (100% power), 3 minutes or until skins burst and tomatoes are soft, stirring once; set aside.

    Advertisement

  • In saucepan bring 2-1/2 cups water and 1 tsp. salt to boiling; stir in polenta. Reduce heat; cook 5 minutes, stirring often.

  • In shallow dish combine flour with 1/2 tsp. each salt and pepper; add buttermilk to another dish. Dip chicken in buttermilk then flour. Heat 3 tablespoons cooking oil in large skillet over medium-high heat; add chicken. Cook 4 minutes per side or until no pink remains (170 degrees F); remove.

  • Drain pan drippings. Add spinach; cook until just wilted. Season to taste. Serve chicken with spinach, polenta, and tomato jam. Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
448 calories; 9 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 5 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 66 mg cholesterol; 869 mg sodium. 887 mg potassium; 56 g carbohydrates; 8 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 34 g protein; 6560 IU vitamin a; 30 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 14 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 157 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 111 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;

Reviews

3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 07/18/2020