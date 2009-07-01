Open-Face Pesto-Chicken Burgers

Rating: 4.5 stars
22 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 16
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 22 Ratings

Fresh mozzarella cheese tops these grilled chicken burgers. They're served on a slice of ciabatta bread that's been topped with fresh basil leaves.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Blaine Moats

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
grill:
12 mins
total:
37 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In bowl combine ground chicken, half of the pesto, the Parmesan, garlic, and salt. Shape into four 1/2-inch-thick oval patties (to fit bread).

    Advertisement

  • Halve ciabatta horizontally. Brush cut side of ciabatta or both sides of Italian bread with olive oil; set aside (reserving any extra oil).

  • For a charcoal grill, place patties on greased rack directly over medium coals. Grill, uncovered, 10 to 13 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink (165 degrees F), turning once halfway through grilling. Top each patty with a mozzarella slice. Cover grill; grill 1 to 2 minutes more or until cheese is melted. Add bread and grill for 1 to 2 minutes per side or until toasted. (For gas grill, preheat grill. Reduce heat to medium. Place patties on grill rack over heat. Cover; grill as above.)

  • Arrange greens on toasted bread. Top with chicken patties and tomato slices. Stir any remaining olive oil into remaining pesto and drizzle over all. Sprinkle with coarsely ground black pepper. Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
606 calories; fat 36g; cholesterol 126mg; saturated fat 9g; carbohydrates 35g; mono fat 12g; poly fat 4g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 2g; protein 36g; vitamin a 1652.1IU; vitamin c 9.4mg; thiamin 0.4mg; riboflavin 0.6mg; niacin equivalents 9.1mg; vitamin b6 0.7mg; folate 133.1mcg; vitamin b12 1.4mcg; sodium 902mg; potassium 849mg; calcium 302.9mg; iron 3.6mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 07/28/2021