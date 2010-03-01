Mediterranean Chicken and Polenta
Infuse your chicken with plenty of Mediterranean flavor via dried tomatoes, bay leaves, and olives. Serve it over a homemade cornmeal polenta.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 375°F. Drain tomatoes, reserving the oil. Season chicken with salt and pepper. In a 10-inch oven-going skillet heat the reserved oil over medium-high heat. Cook chicken in hot oil 3 minutes on each side or until browned; remove skillet from heat. Add tomatoes, olives, wine, and, if desired, bay leaves. Transfer to oven. Bake, uncovered, 10 to 15 minutes or until an instant-read thermometer registers 170°F when inserted into chicken.
Meanwhile, for polenta, in a large saucepan bring the 3 cups water to boiling. In a medium bowl combine cornmeal, the 1 cup cold water, and the 1 teaspoon salt; gradually stir into boiling water. Cook and stir until thickened and bubbly. Reduce heat; stir occasionally. Remove chicken from oven; discard bay leaves (if using). Serve chicken with polenta and olives.