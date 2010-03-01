Mediterranean Chicken and Polenta

Rating: 4.35 stars
26 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 15
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

Infuse your chicken with plenty of Mediterranean flavor via dried tomatoes, bay leaves, and olives. Serve it over a homemade cornmeal polenta.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Drain tomatoes, reserving the oil. Season chicken with salt and pepper. In a 10-inch oven-going skillet heat the reserved oil over medium-high heat. Cook chicken in hot oil 3 minutes on each side or until browned; remove skillet from heat. Add tomatoes, olives, wine, and, if desired, bay leaves. Transfer to oven. Bake, uncovered, 10 to 15 minutes or until an instant-read thermometer registers 170°F when inserted into chicken.

  • Meanwhile, for polenta, in a large saucepan bring the 3 cups water to boiling. In a medium bowl combine cornmeal, the 1 cup cold water, and the 1 teaspoon salt; gradually stir into boiling water. Cook and stir until thickened and bubbly. Reduce heat; stir occasionally. Remove chicken from oven; discard bay leaves (if using). Serve chicken with polenta and olives.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
370 calories; 8 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 66 mg cholesterol; 575 mg sodium. 675 mg potassium; 46 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 0 g sugar; 30 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 437 IU vitamin a; 25 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 13 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 12 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 61 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

crazycatlady235
Rating: 4 stars
03/28/2017
This was very tasty. I added a little fresh basil because I think I would put basil on everything if I could get away with it. The olives added a great taste. I would recommend adding salt, and seasoning of your choice to the polenta. It was rather bland. I'm definitely going to make this again.
