Mango-Chili Chicken Stir-Fry

Sweet and heat join forces in this mango chicken stir-fry recipe. Serve the chili chicken stir-fry over warm rice to soak up every last drop of the sauce.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Kim Cornelison

total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
  • For sauce, in a small bowl, combine chutney, chili garlic sauce, ginger, and garlic; set aside. In a large wok or very large nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add chile peppers; cook and stir for 10 seconds.* Add chicken; cook and stir for 3 to 4 minutes or until no longer pink. Push chicken to edges of pan. Add sweet pepper strips. Cook and stir for 1 minute. Add sauce, stirring to coat all, and heat through. Serve over rice and top with mango strips. Makes 4 servings.

*

Be sure area is well ventilated when cooking the hot peppers.

Per Serving:
367 calories; fat 5g; cholesterol 66mg; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 52g; insoluble fiber 3g; protein 29g; vitamin a 3158.4IU; vitamin c 52.6mg; thiamin 0.3mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 11.8mg; sodium 124mg; potassium 477mg; calcium 40.4mg; iron 2.2mg.
