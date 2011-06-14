Mango-Chili Chicken Stir-Fry
Sweet and heat join forces in this mango chicken stir-fry recipe. Serve the chili chicken stir-fry over warm rice to soak up every last drop of the sauce.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Be sure area is well ventilated when cooking the hot peppers.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
367 calories; fat 5g; cholesterol 66mg; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 52g; insoluble fiber 3g; protein 29g; vitamin a 3158.4IU; vitamin c 52.6mg; thiamin 0.3mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 11.8mg; sodium 124mg; potassium 477mg; calcium 40.4mg; iron 2.2mg.