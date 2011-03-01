Mango Chicken Salad with Coconut

Rating: 4.38 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 8 Ratings

Toasted coconut, mango pieces, and a coconut milk sauce give this speedy chicken dinner a taste of the tropics.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Cut chicken into bite-size chunks. Squeeze juice from 1 lime (about 2 tablespoons juice); cut remaining lime into wedges.

  • In a large saucepan combine coconut milk, the lime juice, soy sauce, and crushed red pepper. Add chicken and bring to boiling; reduce heat and cook, covered, for 12 to 15 minutes or until chicken is cooked through, stirring occasionally.

  • Meanwhile, spread flaked coconut in a shallow pan. Bake, uncovered, for 4 to 5 minutes or until golden, stirring once.

  • Transfer chicken and cooking liquid to a bowl. Add mangoes; toss to coat. Sprinkle with toasted coconut. Spoon onto lettuce leaves to serve. Pass lime wedges.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
302 calories; 10 g total fat; 7 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 62 mg cholesterol; 381 mg sodium. 531 mg potassium; 29 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 21 g sugar; 27 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 875 IU vitamin a; 39 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 12 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 24 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 30 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

