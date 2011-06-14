Italian Braised Chicken with Fennel and Cannellini
Oregano, rosemary, and garlic infuse each bite of this slow cooker chicken dinner with Italian flavors.
Ingredients
Directions
Sprinkle chicken pieces with 1/4 teaspoon of the salt and the pepper. Place chicken in a 3 1/2- to 4-quart slow cooker. Top with cannellini beans, fennel, sweet pepper, onion, garlic, rosemary, oregano, and crushed red pepper. In a medium bowl, combine tomatoes, white wine, tomato paste, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt; pour over mixture in cooker.
Cover; cook on low-heat setting for 5 to 6 hours or on high-heat setting for 2 1/2 to 3 hours.
Sprinkle each serving with Parmesan cheese and parsley.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
225 calories; 4 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 68 mg cholesterol; 777 mg sodium. 777 mg potassium; 23 g carbohydrates; 7 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 25 g protein; 680 IU vitamin a; 1 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 6 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 32 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 121 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;