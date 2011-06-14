Italian Braised Chicken with Fennel and Cannellini

Rating: 4.21 stars
28 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 12
  • 4 star values: 13
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 0

Oregano, rosemary, and garlic infuse each bite of this slow cooker chicken dinner with Italian flavors.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Sprinkle chicken pieces with 1/4 teaspoon of the salt and the pepper. Place chicken in a 3 1/2- to 4-quart slow cooker. Top with cannellini beans, fennel, sweet pepper, onion, garlic, rosemary, oregano, and crushed red pepper. In a medium bowl, combine tomatoes, white wine, tomato paste, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt; pour over mixture in cooker.

  • Cover; cook on low-heat setting for 5 to 6 hours or on high-heat setting for 2 1/2 to 3 hours.

  • Sprinkle each serving with Parmesan cheese and parsley.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
225 calories; 4 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 68 mg cholesterol; 777 mg sodium. 777 mg potassium; 23 g carbohydrates; 7 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 25 g protein; 680 IU vitamin a; 1 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 6 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 32 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 121 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews (2)

meredithva2112073
Rating: 5 stars
11/27/2017
This was very tasty!! I made with boneless skinless chicken thighs, garnished with Parmesan and gremolata (parsley, garlic, lemon zest mixture) and served with gemelli tossed in olive oil. Definitely adding to my regular rotation.
Claire Oliver
Rating: Unrated
10/20/2016
for the first ingredient( 2-2 pounds chicken drumsticks...) , is it two 2-pound portions (totaling 4 pounds) or just two pounds total?
