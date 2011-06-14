Indian Curry Chicken

Rating: 3.8 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 5 Ratings

An intriguing blend of spices makes this slow chicken and potato dish sizzle with flavors that are typical of Indian cuisine.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 3-1/2- to 6-quart slow cooker combine potatoes, sweet pepper, and onion. Add chicken.

  • In a medium bowl combine tomatoes, coriander, paprika, ginger, salt, turmeric, crushed red pepper, cinnamon, and cloves; stir in broth. Pour over mixture in cooker.

  • Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 8 to 10 hours or on high-heat setting for 4 to 5 hours.

  • If using low-heat setting, turn to high-heat setting. In a small bowl combine the water and cornstarch; stir into mixture in cooker. Cover and cook for 15 to 20 minutes more or until slightly thickened and bubbly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
246 calories; 2 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 53 mg cholesterol; 609 mg sodium. 31 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 26 g protein; 0 IU vitamin a; 53 mg vitamin c; 30 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews

