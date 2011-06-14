Indian Curry Chicken
An intriguing blend of spices makes this slow chicken and potato dish sizzle with flavors that are typical of Indian cuisine.
Ingredients
Directions
In a 3-1/2- to 6-quart slow cooker combine potatoes, sweet pepper, and onion. Add chicken.
In a medium bowl combine tomatoes, coriander, paprika, ginger, salt, turmeric, crushed red pepper, cinnamon, and cloves; stir in broth. Pour over mixture in cooker.
Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 8 to 10 hours or on high-heat setting for 4 to 5 hours.
If using low-heat setting, turn to high-heat setting. In a small bowl combine the water and cornstarch; stir into mixture in cooker. Cover and cook for 15 to 20 minutes more or until slightly thickened and bubbly.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
246 calories; 2 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 53 mg cholesterol; 609 mg sodium. 31 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 26 g protein; 0 IU vitamin a; 53 mg vitamin c; 30 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;