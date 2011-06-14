Greek Chicken and Pita Casserole
Think of this leftover chicken recipe like Greek nachos! If you prefer, trade naan for the pita.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
584 calories; fat 26g; cholesterol 165mg; saturated fat 10g; carbohydrates 34g; mono fat 6g; poly fat 3g; insoluble fiber 4g; sugars 6g; protein 52g; vitamin a 1020.4IU; vitamin c 23.6mg; thiamin 0.3mg; riboflavin 0.8mg; niacin equivalents 14.8mg; vitamin b6 1.1mg; folate 64.5mcg; vitamin b12 1.1mcg; sodium 1602mg; potassium 789mg; calcium 262.5mg; iron 2.9mg.