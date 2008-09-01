Ginger Curry Chicken with Lentils and Leeks
All by itself, the cooking liquid -- chicken broth flavored with ginger, oranges, and leeks -- would be a great soup recipe. Poultry, lentils, and bok choy make it a meal.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
527 calories; 26 g total fat; 7 g saturated fat; 6 g polyunsaturated fat; 11 g monounsaturated fat; 132 mg cholesterol; 409 mg sodium. 766 mg potassium; 28 g carbohydrates; 12 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 45 g protein; 1312 IU vitamin a; 24 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 13 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 198 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 91 mg calcium; 5 mg iron;