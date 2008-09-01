Ginger Curry Chicken with Lentils and Leeks

All by itself, the cooking liquid -- chicken broth flavored with ginger, oranges, and leeks -- would be a great soup recipe. Poultry, lentils, and bok choy make it a meal.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Skin chicken, if desired. Sprinkle chicken with 1 tablespoon curry powder and salt. Brown chicken pieces, half at a time if necessary, in 4-quart Dutch oven in hot oil over medium-high heat. Remove from pan. Add ginger, leeks, orange wedges, and remaining curry powder. Cook and stir 2 to 3 minutes or until leeks are tender.

  • Stir in lentils, broth, and wine. Return chicken pieces to pan. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Cook, covered, for 55 to 60 minutes or until chicken is tender and no longer pink (170 degrees F).

  • Remove chicken; stir bok choy into lentil mixture. Use slotted spoon to serve. Makes 4 to 6 servings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
527 calories; 26 g total fat; 7 g saturated fat; 6 g polyunsaturated fat; 11 g monounsaturated fat; 132 mg cholesterol; 409 mg sodium. 766 mg potassium; 28 g carbohydrates; 12 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 45 g protein; 1312 IU vitamin a; 24 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 13 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 198 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 91 mg calcium; 5 mg iron;

Reviews

