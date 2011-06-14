Fast Chicken and Rice

High heat and thin pieces of chicken mean this is a quick and easy dinner recipe. Use your favorite bottled stir-fry sauce.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

total:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir peas into rice pouch. Heat in microwave according to package directions.

  • Meanwhile, in a large skillet, cook and stir chicken in hot oil over medium-high heat for 2 to 3 minutes or until no longer pink. Stir rice mixture into skillet. Stir in stir-fry sauce; heat through. Sprinkle each serving with almonds. Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
311 calories; fat 9g; cholesterol 66mg; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 25g; mono fat 2g; poly fat 3g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 1g; protein 31g; vitamin a 388.7IU; vitamin c 3mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 9.9mg; vitamin b6 0.5mg; folate 12.1mcg; vitamin b12 0.3mcg; sodium 453mg; potassium 366mg; calcium 30.3mg; iron 1.4mg.
