Curried Chicken
A jalapeno provides the heat in this flavorful chicken main dish. The robust flavor of curry is enhanced by the sweet, chewy raisins, and aromatic garlic.
Ingredients
Directions
-
In 3-1/2- to 4-quart slow cooker combine chicken, peppers, onion, jalapeno, garlic, broth, raisins, coconut, curry powder, salt, cinnamon, and cayenne. Cover; cook on low-heat setting for 8-1/2 to 9 hours or on high-heat setting for 4 to 4-1/2 hours. In small bowl stir coconut milk and cornstarch until smooth. Stir into chicken mixture. If cooking on low-heat setting, turn to high-heat setting. Cover; cook 15 to 20 minutes more or until slightly thickened. Serve over rice. Sprinkle with nuts. Makes 4 servings.
For easy cleanup:
Line your slow cooker with a disposable slow cooker liner. Add ingredients as directed in recipe. Once your chicken is finished cooking, spoon it out of your slow cooker. Once the food is out of your slow cooker liner, simply dispose of the liner. Note: Do not lift or transport the disposable liner with food inside.