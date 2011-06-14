Curried Chicken

Rating: 3.75 stars
24 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 3

A jalapeno provides the heat in this flavorful chicken main dish. The robust flavor of curry is enhanced by the sweet, chewy raisins, and aromatic garlic.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In 3-1/2- to 4-quart slow cooker combine chicken, peppers, onion, jalapeno, garlic, broth, raisins, coconut, curry powder, salt, cinnamon, and cayenne. Cover; cook on low-heat setting for 8-1/2 to 9 hours or on high-heat setting for 4 to 4-1/2 hours. In small bowl stir coconut milk and cornstarch until smooth. Stir into chicken mixture. If cooking on low-heat setting, turn to high-heat setting. Cover; cook 15 to 20 minutes more or until slightly thickened. Serve over rice. Sprinkle with nuts. Makes 4 servings.

For easy cleanup:

Line your slow cooker with a disposable slow cooker liner. Add ingredients as directed in recipe. Once your chicken is finished cooking, spoon it out of your slow cooker. Once the food is out of your slow cooker liner, simply dispose of the liner. Note: Do not lift or transport the disposable liner with food inside.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
489 calories; 23 g total fat; 8 g saturated fat; 4 g polyunsaturated fat; 9 g monounsaturated fat; 118 mg cholesterol; 868 mg sodium. 39 g carbohydrates; 6 g fiber; 18 g sugar; 35 g protein; 1166 IU vitamin a; 126 mg vitamin c; 81 mg calcium; 6 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

manieves40
Rating: 4 stars
12/27/2017
buen sabor, pero no pasarse con la canela
