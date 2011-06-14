Crunchy Chicken Fingers

Coated in sour cream and herbed stuffing mix, these crunchy chicken bites have lots of flavor and are easy to eat.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cut chicken into 3/4-inch wide strips; set aside. In a shallow bowl combine sour cream, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, paprika, celery salt, and pepper.

  • Dip chicken strips into sour cream mixture; coat with crushed stuffing mix. Arrange chicken strips in two large shallow baking pans (pieces shouldn't touch). Drizzle melted butter over chicken.

  • Bake, uncovered, in a 375 degree F oven about 25 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink, rotating pans after 15 minutes. Makes 10 to 12 servings.

To Tote:

Cover tightly. Transport in an insulated carrier.

For 6 Servings:

Prepared using method above, except arrange chicken strips in one large shallow baking pan.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
312 calories; 12 g total fat; 6 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 89 mg cholesterol; 496 mg sodium. 275 mg potassium; 19 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 1 g sugar; 30 g protein; 0 RE vitamin a; 486 IU vitamin a; 3 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 11 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 4 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 71 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

