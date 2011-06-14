Crunchy Chicken Fingers
Coated in sour cream and herbed stuffing mix, these crunchy chicken bites have lots of flavor and are easy to eat.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Cut chicken into 3/4-inch wide strips; set aside. In a shallow bowl combine sour cream, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, paprika, celery salt, and pepper.
-
Dip chicken strips into sour cream mixture; coat with crushed stuffing mix. Arrange chicken strips in two large shallow baking pans (pieces shouldn't touch). Drizzle melted butter over chicken.
-
Bake, uncovered, in a 375 degree F oven about 25 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink, rotating pans after 15 minutes. Makes 10 to 12 servings.
To Tote:
Cover tightly. Transport in an insulated carrier.
For 6 Servings:
Prepared using method above, except arrange chicken strips in one large shallow baking pan.