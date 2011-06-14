Confetti Chicken Big Bowl
With chicken, vegetables, and noodles, this dinner recipe is a complete meal.
Ingredients
Directions
In a 4-quart Dutch oven cook chicken in 1 tablespoon of the hot oil over medium-high heat for 3 to 4 minutes or until no longer pink. Remove from Dutch oven.Advertisement
Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil to Dutch oven. Add garlic, ginger, curry paste, and cumin; cook and stir for 30 seconds. Stir in the water, coconut milk, carrots, broccoli, sweet pepper, and noodles (set seasoning packets aside). Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 3 minutes. Stir in cooked chicken, pea pods, contents of seasoning packets, soy sauce, and lime juice. Stir in basil and cilantro. Serve in soup bowls.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
454 calories; 25 g total fat; 12 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 44 mg cholesterol; 1087 mg sodium. 490 mg potassium; 33 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 26 g protein; 0 RE vitamin a; 11953 IU vitamin a; 84 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 8 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 36 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 81 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;