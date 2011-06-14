Confetti Chicken Big Bowl

Rating: 3.97 stars
37 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 22
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 4

With chicken, vegetables, and noodles, this dinner recipe is a complete meal.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 4-quart Dutch oven cook chicken in 1 tablespoon of the hot oil over medium-high heat for 3 to 4 minutes or until no longer pink. Remove from Dutch oven.

  • Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil to Dutch oven. Add garlic, ginger, curry paste, and cumin; cook and stir for 30 seconds. Stir in the water, coconut milk, carrots, broccoli, sweet pepper, and noodles (set seasoning packets aside). Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 3 minutes. Stir in cooked chicken, pea pods, contents of seasoning packets, soy sauce, and lime juice. Stir in basil and cilantro. Serve in soup bowls.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
454 calories; 25 g total fat; 12 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 44 mg cholesterol; 1087 mg sodium. 490 mg potassium; 33 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 26 g protein; 0 RE vitamin a; 11953 IU vitamin a; 84 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 8 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 36 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 81 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews (2)

annapics
Rating: 5 stars
10/24/2017
I couldn't find ginger root but otherwise followed recipe except I used broccolini and put them in with the pea pods so they wouldn't turn to mush. The flavor was wonderful. My husband said it was the best soup he's ever had. Delicious
MS10248989
Rating: 5 stars
11/25/2018
Lovely flavor. I made this when I was under the weather and it was a nice update from regular chicken soup.
