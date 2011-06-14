Chicken with Parmesan Noodles

Combine carrots, chicken, and pasta for a light weeknight dinner that's ready in less than 30 minutes.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

total:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook pasta according to package directions.

  • Meanwhile, in 12-inch skillet cook carrots in 1 tablespoon melted butter over medium heat for 3 minutes. Add chicken; cook and stir 4 to 5 minutes or until no pink remains in chicken. Add 4 tablespoons pesto; toss to coat.

  • Drain pasta. Return to pan; toss with remaining butter and pesto. Serve with chicken mixture. Sprinkle pasta with Parmesan cheese and ground black pepper. Drizzle with olive oil and top with basil. Makes 6 servings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
390 calories; fat 16g; cholesterol 114mg; saturated fat 5g; carbohydrates 28g; insoluble fiber 3g; protein 33g; sodium 369mg.
