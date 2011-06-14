Chicken with Parmesan Noodles
Combine carrots, chicken, and pasta for a light weeknight dinner that's ready in less than 30 minutes.
Super easy and fast to prepare. Loved the recipe!Read More
niceRead More
what is a kcal? I google kcal and google stated that 1 kcal = 1000 cal. Can you please explain this to me.? This particular recipe states 390 kcal cal.. So does it mean 39000 calories... thanks for your helpRead More
I made this last night. I had to change some things about the recipe in the middle of making it.You really can't follow this recipe the way it is written. The carrots have to cook for a lot longer than the 3 minutes. I may boil them the next time i make it to soften them up enough. Also you can't cut chicken breasts in half and only cook them for 4-5 minutes. I cut the chicken up into much smaller pieces then i dipped them in flour with salt,pepper and garlic powder. I removed the carrots from the frying pan and then cooked the chicken for 20 minutes by itself with a little more butter and olive oil. (Chicken comes out hard if you fry it raw in my opinion.) After the chicken was done, i then added the carrots back in with the pesto and quickly heated it and tossed it. pRETTY MUCH FOLLOWED THE REST OF THE RECIPE. Then I added the angel hair pasta with a little more butter and the remaining pesto. I then sprinkled it with the shredded parmesan cheese and ground black pepper and drizzled it real good with olive oil. It was "EXCELLENT"Read More
I ended up cutting the chicken into smaller pieces so they'd cook faster. My carrots started to burn the first time around because the big chicken breast halves took too long to cook through.Read More