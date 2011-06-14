Chicken with Parmesan Noodles

I made this last night. I had to change some things about the recipe in the middle of making it.You really can't follow this recipe the way it is written. The carrots have to cook for a lot longer than the 3 minutes. I may boil them the next time i make it to soften them up enough. Also you can't cut chicken breasts in half and only cook them for 4-5 minutes. I cut the chicken up into much smaller pieces then i dipped them in flour with salt,pepper and garlic powder. I removed the carrots from the frying pan and then cooked the chicken for 20 minutes by itself with a little more butter and olive oil. (Chicken comes out hard if you fry it raw in my opinion.) After the chicken was done, i then added the carrots back in with the pesto and quickly heated it and tossed it. pRETTY MUCH FOLLOWED THE REST OF THE RECIPE. Then I added the angel hair pasta with a little more butter and the remaining pesto. I then sprinkled it with the shredded parmesan cheese and ground black pepper and drizzled it real good with olive oil. It was "EXCELLENT"

