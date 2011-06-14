Chicken and Wild Rice Soup

Rating: 4.83 stars
12 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 11
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 12 Ratings

Little is more comforting than a chicken soup recipe on a chilly day or when you’re under the weather. Try this chicken and rice recipe for a hearty meal that’s packed with protein and veggies.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Blaine Moats

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
6 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a Dutch cook and stir carrot, onion, and celery in hot butter for 5 minutes or until tender. Add broth and wild rice. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 30 minutes. Add chicken pieces. Simmer, covered, for 20 to 25 minutes more or until wild rice is tender.

  • In a small bowl combine flour and softened butter to make a smooth paste. Stir flour mixture into the rice mixture. Cook and stir until thickened and bubbly. Cook and stir for 1 minute more. Add half-and-half. Cook and stir over medium heat until heated through. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

  • Makes 4 servings (6 cups)

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
479 calories; total fat 24g; saturated fat 14g; cholesterol 119mg; sodium 1213mg; carbohydrates 36g; fiber 3g; protein 30g; vitamin a 3256IU; vitamin c 5mg; calcium 162mg; iron 2mg.
Reviews

