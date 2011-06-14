Slow Cooker Chicken and Shrimp Jambalaya

For a hands-off Cajun dinner, try our slow cooker Chicken and Shrimp Jambalaya recipe. The chicken and veggies stew for a few hours, then the rice and shrimp get added later in the game for spot-on texture and flavor.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Kritsada Panichgul

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
slow-cook:
4 hrs 30 mins to 5 hrs 30 mins (low) or 2 hours, 15 minutes to 2 hours, 45 minutes (high)
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cut chicken into 3/4-inch pieces. In a 3 1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker, combine chicken, celery, onion, undrained tomatoes, broth, tomato paste, Homemade Salt-Free Cajun Seasoning, garlic, and salt.

  • Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 4 1/2 to 5 1/2 hours or on high-heat setting for 2 1/4 to 2 3/4 hours.

  • If using low-heat setting, turn to high-heat setting. Stir in uncooked rice and sweet pepper. Cover and cook about 30 minutes more or until most of the liquid is absorbed and rice is tender.

  • Before serving, thaw shrimp, if frozen. Stir shrimp and parsley into chicken mixture. If desired, garnish each serving with celery leaves.

*

If desired, leave the tails on the shrimp.

For easy cleanup:

Line your slow cooker with a disposable slow cooker liner. Add ingredients as directed in recipe. Once your jambalaya is finished cooking, spoon it out of your slow cooker. Once the food is out of your slow cooker liner, simply dispose of the liner. Note: Do not lift or transport the disposable liner with food inside.

Nutrition Facts (Slow Cooker Chicken and Shrimp Jambalaya)

Per Serving:
211 calories; total fat 2g; saturated fat 0g; cholesterol 88mg; sodium 415mg; carbohydrates 26g; fiber 4g; protein 23g.

Homemade Salt-Free Cajun Seasoning

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small bowl stir together onion powder, garlic powder, white pepper, paprika, black pepper, and cayenne pepper.

Reviews

Nicole Guerriero
Rating: Unrated
09/30/2014
would this fit in a 4 quart slow cooker?
