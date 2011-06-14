Slow Cooker Chicken and Shrimp Jambalaya
For a hands-off Cajun dinner, try our slow cooker Chicken and Shrimp Jambalaya recipe. The chicken and veggies stew for a few hours, then the rice and shrimp get added later in the game for spot-on texture and flavor.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Credit: Kritsada Panichgul
Recipe Summary
Slow Cooker Chicken and Shrimp Jambalaya
Ingredients
Directions
If desired, leave the tails on the shrimp.
For easy cleanup:
Line your slow cooker with a disposable slow cooker liner. Add ingredients as directed in recipe. Once your jambalaya is finished cooking, spoon it out of your slow cooker. Once the food is out of your slow cooker liner, simply dispose of the liner. Note: Do not lift or transport the disposable liner with food inside.
Nutrition Facts (Slow Cooker Chicken and Shrimp Jambalaya)
Per Serving:
211 calories; total fat 2g; saturated fat 0g; cholesterol 88mg; sodium 415mg; carbohydrates 26g; fiber 4g; protein 23g.