Chicken Kiev

Nobody can resist this classic main dish of boneless chicken rolls stuffed with butter and a green onion mixture, then breaded, fried, and baked to a golden brown.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small bowl combine green onion, parsley, and garlic; set aside. Cut chilled butter into four 2-1/2x1/2-inch sticks. In a shallow bowl stir together egg and water. Place flour in another shallow bowl. Place bread crumbs in a third shallow bowl. Set aside.

  • Place a chicken breast half between 2 pieces of plastic wrap. Using the flat side of a meat mallet pound chicken lightly into a rectangle about 1/8 inch thick. Remove plastic wrap. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Sprinkle with one-fourth of the green onion mixture. Place a butter piece in center of chicken piece. Fold in sides; roll up. Repeat with remaining chicken.

  • Coat chicken rolls with flour. Dip in egg mixture; coat with bread crumbs. Dip in egg mixture again; coat with with additional bread crumbs. (Coat ends well to seal in the butter.) Place coated chicken in 2-quart rectangular baking dish. Cover and chill for 1 to 24 hours.

  • In a large skillet melt the 1 tablespoon butter over medium-high heat; add oil. Add chilled chicken rolls. Cook about 5 minutes or until golden brown, turning to brown all sides. Place rolls in a 2-quart rectangular baking dish. Bake, uncovered, in a 400 degree F oven for 15 to 18 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink (170 degrees F). Spoon any drippings over rolls. Makes 4 servings.

Cheesy Chicken Rolls:

Prepare as directed, except substitute 2 1/2x1/2-inch sticks of caraway, blue, Gruyere, or cheddar cheese for the butter. If using caraway or blue cheese, omit the parsley. If using Gruyere cheese, substitute 2 teaspoons snipped fresh tarragon for the parsley. If using cheddar cheese, substitute 2 teaspoons snipped fresh thyme for the parsley.Nutrition Facts per roll: 328 cal., 15 g total fat (6 g sat. fat), 142 mg chol., 479 mg sodium, 13 g carbo., 1 g fiber, 33 g pro.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
377 calories; fat 22g; cholesterol 160mg; saturated fat 11g; carbohydrates 13g; mono fat 7g; poly fat 3g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 1g; protein 30g; vitamin a 728.9IU; vitamin c 3mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 9.9mg; vitamin b6 0.5mg; folate 12.1mcg; vitamin b12 0.4mcg; sodium 499mg; potassium 258mg; calcium 50.5mg; iron 2mg.
