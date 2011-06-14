Chicken Kiev
Nobody can resist this classic main dish of boneless chicken rolls stuffed with butter and a green onion mixture, then breaded, fried, and baked to a golden brown.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Blaine Moats
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Cheesy Chicken Rolls:
Prepare as directed, except substitute 2 1/2x1/2-inch sticks of caraway, blue, Gruyere, or cheddar cheese for the butter. If using caraway or blue cheese, omit the parsley. If using Gruyere cheese, substitute 2 teaspoons snipped fresh tarragon for the parsley. If using cheddar cheese, substitute 2 teaspoons snipped fresh thyme for the parsley.Nutrition Facts per roll: 328 cal., 15 g total fat (6 g sat. fat), 142 mg chol., 479 mg sodium, 13 g carbo., 1 g fiber, 33 g pro.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
377 calories; fat 22g; cholesterol 160mg; saturated fat 11g; carbohydrates 13g; mono fat 7g; poly fat 3g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 1g; protein 30g; vitamin a 728.9IU; vitamin c 3mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 9.9mg; vitamin b6 0.5mg; folate 12.1mcg; vitamin b12 0.4mcg; sodium 499mg; potassium 258mg; calcium 50.5mg; iron 2mg.