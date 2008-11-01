Chicken Florentine Artichoke Bake
Artichokes, chicken and spinach come together in this delicious casserole recipe.
Our neighborhood store was out of the sun dried tomatoes, so I substituted about 2T of prepared Sundried Tomato Pesto, omitted the Italian seasoning (it's in the pesto), and added a good couple of squeezes of ketchup (to mimic the sweetness of the sundried tomatoes). The other comments mentioned that it seemed a bit dry, so I also added a can of Cream of Celery Soup (undiluted) since I was out of Cream of Chicken. I also used Colby Jack cheese since I had that on hand. We just had dinner and it was a HUGE hit! Dad, who hasn't really eaten much since mom passed away even had 3 helpings!! Definitely a keeper!!Read More
Mmm pantry comfort food. Thanks for posting, I shared this on my May real food meal plan.Read More
We found this to be pretty dry. I think it's a pretty good basic recipe, but needs some tweaking. I followed the recipe, for the most part, using rotisserie chicken because I had some left over and I added chopped cooked bacon .Next time I will use an Italian cheese or cheeses (Fontina, a liitle Mozzarella, maybe some Provolone) in the place of the Jack, add some garlic (because I love it!), maybe add some chopped fresh basil and Italian parsley and drizzle the top with extra virgin olive oil. I prepped many of the ingredients the night before and put them in little sandwich bags or small containers. That made it much quicker to throw everything together and get it into the oven after church.Read More
Did anyone use sun dried tomatoes NOT packed in oil? I mistakenly bought that kind instead. Thanks!Read More
Can I prepare this before hand and freeze it? I would imagine popping it into the freezer after putting all the ingredients into the baking dish? Then thawing it, baking it and adding the topping? Will it be ok with the raw egg? Thanks in advance!Read More
This was amazing. If I could change one thing though, it would be to add something to make this moister. The tang of the sun-dried tomatoes and artichokes added just the perfect taste to the dish! Hubby had seconds and took some leftovers to work. A definite go-to recipe. Be sure to defrost your spinach ahead of time.Read More
This was delicious. The sun-dried tomatoes with artichokes and spinach was a wonderful combination. It might need a little more liquid if you leave it in the oven too long.Read More