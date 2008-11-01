Chicken Florentine Artichoke Bake

We found this to be pretty dry. I think it's a pretty good basic recipe, but needs some tweaking. I followed the recipe, for the most part, using rotisserie chicken because I had some left over and I added chopped cooked bacon .Next time I will use an Italian cheese or cheeses (Fontina, a liitle Mozzarella, maybe some Provolone) in the place of the Jack, add some garlic (because I love it!), maybe add some chopped fresh basil and Italian parsley and drizzle the top with extra virgin olive oil. I prepped many of the ingredients the night before and put them in little sandwich bags or small containers. That made it much quicker to throw everything together and get it into the oven after church.

