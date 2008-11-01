Chicken Florentine Artichoke Bake

Artichokes, chicken and spinach come together in this delicious casserole recipe.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

prep:
30 mins
cook:
5 mins
bake:
30 mins
total:
65 mins
Servings:
6
  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Cook pasta according to package directions; drain. In medium skillet cook onion in 1 tablespoon butter over medium heat about 5 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat; set aside.

  • In bowl whisk together eggs, milk, seasoning, 1/2 tsp. salt, 1/4 tsp. black pepper, and crushed red pepper. Stir in chicken, Monterey Jack cheese, artichokes, spinach, tomatoes, half of the Parmesan, cooked pasta, and onion. Transfer to a 13x9x2-inch baking dish or 3-quart rectangular casserole.

  • Bake, covered, 20 minutes. In small bowl combine remaining Parmesan, bread crumbs, paprika, and melted butter. Sprinkle mixture over pasta. Bake, uncovered, 10 minutes more or until golden. Makes 6 to 8 servings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
531 calories; fat 24g; cholesterol 163mg; saturated fat 13g; carbohydrates 41g; mono fat 8g; poly fat 2g; insoluble fiber 5g; sugars 6g; protein 36g; vitamin a 4227.4IU; vitamin c 14.8mg; thiamin 0.4mg; riboflavin 0.6mg; niacin equivalents 7.5mg; vitamin b6 0.4mg; folate 181.4mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; sodium 897mg; potassium 500mg; calcium 474.5mg; iron 4.7mg.
