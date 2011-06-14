Chicken and Wild Rice Casserole

Rating: 3.98 stars
513 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 258
  • 4 star values: 118
  • 3 star values: 53
  • 2 star values: 41
  • 1 star values: 43

Looking for a chicken recipe everyone will love? Count on a chicken casserole to do the trick! Because it's rich and creamy, this casserole recipe will please most picky eaters. Our chicken and wild rice casserole is ready for the oven in just 30 minutes, so it will make the cook happy, too.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Prepare rice mix according to package directions.

  • Meanwhile, preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a large skillet, cook onion and celery in hot butter over medium heat until tender. Stir in soup, sour cream, wine, and basil. Stir in cooked rice and chicken.

  • Transfer mixture to an ungreased 2-quart baking dish. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake, uncovered, about 35 minutes or until heated through. Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
468 calories; 19 g total fat; 9 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 98 mg cholesterol; 1339 mg sodium. 453 mg potassium; 43 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 29 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 972 IU vitamin a; 6 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 7 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 24 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 151 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews (15)

LiLLiZ1213
Rating: 5 stars
07/19/2019
I loved the recipe! I did cook my own chicken breasts which I chopped small and seasoned with salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder and smoked paprika. When the chicken was cooked I removed from the pan and set aside. Then in the pan that chicken was cooked with all the goodness in the pan I used the butter plus an extra tbs and cooked the onions and celery. The rest was exactly the recipe i did use the cream of chicken soup not the wild rice soup mix. My 20 month old and husband both loved it and I"ll definitely make it again. I think cooking my own chicken and heavily seasoning it adds a lot more flavor to the dish.
ttstewart1
Rating: 5 stars
04/30/2018
One of my favorite recipes! I use rotisserie chicken, chicken broth instead of white wine and Wild Rice soup instead of the Cream of Chicken soup. The only changes I made were more chicken (~4 cups) and 3 celery stalks instead of 1, just because I really like celery. Very yummy!!
zydezyde
Rating: 5 stars
11/08/2018
so, so tasty! (just a few changes for my own tastes :) i don't like celery and replace onions with onion powder. add mushrooms? sometimes!
leslie.ben.brooks
Rating: 4 stars
01/07/2018
Great texture and flavor. I added some sliced mushrooms with the onion and celery because I love them and it worked out well! This was simple and fairly quick to make. The basil and parmesan add a nice touch. I will probably make again.
witofknit
Rating: 4.0 stars
10/07/2019
Wow! Who did the closed captioning?? Recipe looks great. Hope to try soon.
cneuhaus5
Rating: 3 stars
01/07/2019
3 stars, OK. Rather bland (I used the Wild & Long grain soup) and really not creamy (maybe the cream of chicken would have been better?), I think it's good enough that most would eat it without complaint, but no clamoring to make it again. As for being easy, you have 3 pots going to make the ingredients---the rice mix, cooking chicken to shred & frypan with onions, etc.
lipps180
Rating: Unrated
01/23/2017
I wish there was an alternative to using canned soup in this recipe. I have numerous food allergies and canned soups are usually not okay for me to eat. I wish there was an alternative to the canned soup. I have numerous allergy issues and try not to use canned soups. Otherwise, it looks good.
Judy Hazelwood McGee
Rating: Unrated
07/18/2015
This was great!!  I used the uncle bens microwave wild rice and doubled the recipe.  I used thyme instead of basil.  We don't like celery, so I omitted it.  Loved it!
Mariedith Crockett
Rating: Unrated
12/07/2015
Have you read the sodium content???
Rating: Unrated
11/10/2014
Kim Churchill
Rating: Unrated
08/29/2015
I think this is a great basic easy casserole. I gave it 5 stars because you can do so much with it.And canned soup, I'm not the biggest fan; but, I certainly cook with it now and then ... and like it. That annonymous comment is very rude and un called for.I did use cream of chicken once; but, added fresh mushrooms. The other time I used cream of mushrooms soup with just a few few mushrooms which I thought worked best.Also, I did add some celery for crunch.One time I  did add some crackers crumbs or panko on top which was quite good.It is a delicious, easy dish to prepare.
flipnsam
Rating: Unrated
05/23/2014
Any idea what to use instead of Basil? Not a fan of that or Rosemary. Really want to try this though!
Sukie McCormick
Rating: Unrated
04/17/2015
I used brown rice instead of wild, and added extra celery for crunch . Threw in some peas as well. I shredded an entire rotisserie chicken, so it was more than two cups. I added the wine and then used some chicken stock to make sure it kept moist while cooking. Finally, after topping the dish with cheese, I sprinkled Italian flavored Panko crumbs on top, which gave it a lovely finish. My husband loved it! This is easy to make and a keeper.
Susan March
Rating: Unrated
08/05/2015
Wow! The Anonymous who trashed the recipe without even trying it must be a sad and bitter person to take the time to review it over something so trivial. If a recipe isn't to your liking skip it, go on to the next one, but don't give a bad review for something you've never tried. So unfair and childish. I liked the recipe. I used low sodium cream of mushroom soup instead of chicken soup and a combo of brown and wild rice but those were personal preferences. I'll definitely make it again. Thanks for sharing.
Judy Hazelwood McGee
Rating: Unrated
07/18/2015
This was great!!  I used uncle Bens microwave rice and doubled the recipe.  I used Rosemary instead of basil.  Will definitely make it again.
