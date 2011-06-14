Chicken and Wild Rice Casserole
Looking for a chicken recipe everyone will love? Count on a chicken casserole to do the trick! Because it's rich and creamy, this casserole recipe will please most picky eaters. Our chicken and wild rice casserole is ready for the oven in just 30 minutes, so it will make the cook happy, too.
Ingredients
Directions
Prepare rice mix according to package directions.
Meanwhile, preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a large skillet, cook onion and celery in hot butter over medium heat until tender. Stir in soup, sour cream, wine, and basil. Stir in cooked rice and chicken.
Transfer mixture to an ungreased 2-quart baking dish. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake, uncovered, about 35 minutes or until heated through. Makes 4 servings.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
468 calories; 19 g total fat; 9 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 98 mg cholesterol; 1339 mg sodium. 453 mg potassium; 43 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 29 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 972 IU vitamin a; 6 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 7 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 24 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 151 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;