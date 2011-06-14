Chicken and Wild Rice Casserole

Rating: 5 stars I loved the recipe! I did cook my own chicken breasts which I chopped small and seasoned with salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder and smoked paprika. When the chicken was cooked I removed from the pan and set aside. Then in the pan that chicken was cooked with all the goodness in the pan I used the butter plus an extra tbs and cooked the onions and celery. The rest was exactly the recipe i did use the cream of chicken soup not the wild rice soup mix. My 20 month old and husband both loved it and I"ll definitely make it again. I think cooking my own chicken and heavily seasoning it adds a lot more flavor to the dish.

Rating: 5 stars One of my favorite recipes! I use rotisserie chicken, chicken broth instead of white wine and Wild Rice soup instead of the Cream of Chicken soup. The only changes I made were more chicken (~4 cups) and 3 celery stalks instead of 1, just because I really like celery. Very yummy!!

Rating: 5 stars so, so tasty! (just a few changes for my own tastes :) i don't like celery and replace onions with onion powder. add mushrooms? sometimes!

Rating: 4 stars Great texture and flavor. I added some sliced mushrooms with the onion and celery because I love them and it worked out well! This was simple and fairly quick to make. The basil and parmesan add a nice touch. I will probably make again.

Rating: 4.0 stars Wow! Who did the closed captioning?? Recipe looks great. Hope to try soon.

Rating: 3 stars 3 stars, OK. Rather bland (I used the Wild & Long grain soup) and really not creamy (maybe the cream of chicken would have been better?), I think it's good enough that most would eat it without complaint, but no clamoring to make it again. As for being easy, you have 3 pots going to make the ingredients---the rice mix, cooking chicken to shred & frypan with onions, etc.

Rating: Unrated I wish there was an alternative to using canned soup in this recipe. I have numerous food allergies and canned soups are usually not okay for me to eat. I wish there was an alternative to the canned soup. I have numerous allergy issues and try not to use canned soups. Otherwise, it looks good.

Rating: Unrated This was great!! I used the uncle bens microwave wild rice and doubled the recipe. I used thyme instead of basil. We don't like celery, so I omitted it. Loved it!

Rating: Unrated Have you read the sodium content???

Rating: Unrated I think this is a great basic easy casserole. I gave it 5 stars because you can do so much with it.And canned soup, I'm not the biggest fan; but, I certainly cook with it now and then ... and like it. That annonymous comment is very rude and un called for.I did use cream of chicken once; but, added fresh mushrooms. The other time I used cream of mushrooms soup with just a few few mushrooms which I thought worked best.Also, I did add some celery for crunch.One time I did add some crackers crumbs or panko on top which was quite good.It is a delicious, easy dish to prepare.

Rating: Unrated Any idea what to use instead of Basil? Not a fan of that or Rosemary. Really want to try this though!

Rating: Unrated I used brown rice instead of wild, and added extra celery for crunch . Threw in some peas as well. I shredded an entire rotisserie chicken, so it was more than two cups. I added the wine and then used some chicken stock to make sure it kept moist while cooking. Finally, after topping the dish with cheese, I sprinkled Italian flavored Panko crumbs on top, which gave it a lovely finish. My husband loved it! This is easy to make and a keeper.

Rating: Unrated Wow! The Anonymous who trashed the recipe without even trying it must be a sad and bitter person to take the time to review it over something so trivial. If a recipe isn't to your liking skip it, go on to the next one, but don't give a bad review for something you've never tried. So unfair and childish. I liked the recipe. I used low sodium cream of mushroom soup instead of chicken soup and a combo of brown and wild rice but those were personal preferences. I'll definitely make it again. Thanks for sharing.