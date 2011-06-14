Chicken and White Bean Stew

Rating: 4.06 stars
34 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 17
  • 4 star values: 11
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 4

This slow cooked stew recipe is similar to a Southwestern white chili. The refrigerated Alfredo sauce gives it a creamy texture.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cut chicken into 1-inch pieces. Sprinkle chicken with cumin and black pepper. In a large skillet cook chicken, half at a time, in hot oil over medium heat until browned. Place chicken in a 3-1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker. Stir in Alfredo sauce, beans, broth, onion, chile peppers, and garlic.

  • Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 4 to 5 hours or on high-heat setting for 2 to 2-1/2 hours. If desired, sprinkle each serving with cheese and/or parsley.

For easy cleanup:

Line your slow cooker with a disposable slow cooker liner. Add ingredients as directed in recipe. Once your dish is finished cooking, spoon the food out of your slow cooker. Once the food is out of your slow cooker liner, simply dispose of the liner. Do not lift or transport the disposable liner with food inside.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
360 calories; 16 g total fat; 8 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 122 mg cholesterol; 918 mg sodium. 328 mg potassium; 20 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 31 g protein; 826 IU vitamin a; 8 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 6 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 8 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 172 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews (2)

Jen Kistner
Rating: Unrated
02/09/2013
This was very liquidy, almost seems like it needs a second can of beans! Pretty good other than that!
Wendy Harris
Rating: Unrated
01/19/2014
I made today. Used a family size package of chicken thighs, one jar of alfredo sauce, and two cans of beans. I forgot the cloves. Seasoned with Mrs Dash (didn't have cumin). It was still runny so I thickened with flour at end. Delicious!!!
