Chicken and White Bean Stew
This slow cooked stew recipe is similar to a Southwestern white chili. The refrigerated Alfredo sauce gives it a creamy texture.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Cut chicken into 1-inch pieces. Sprinkle chicken with cumin and black pepper. In a large skillet cook chicken, half at a time, in hot oil over medium heat until browned. Place chicken in a 3-1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker. Stir in Alfredo sauce, beans, broth, onion, chile peppers, and garlic.Advertisement
-
Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 4 to 5 hours or on high-heat setting for 2 to 2-1/2 hours. If desired, sprinkle each serving with cheese and/or parsley.
For easy cleanup:
Line your slow cooker with a disposable slow cooker liner. Add ingredients as directed in recipe. Once your dish is finished cooking, spoon the food out of your slow cooker. Once the food is out of your slow cooker liner, simply dispose of the liner. Do not lift or transport the disposable liner with food inside.