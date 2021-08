I hate to be one of those that re-write the recipe but after having my fiancé taste the recipe before adding the eggs (I don't eat meat so was having him check for seasoning) his eyes lit up and he asked me to add Conecuh sausage (he's a Cajun) so I sliced up a pound, browned it and added it along with a tbsp. of Cajun spice. I also toasted the rice with the onion and roasted red pepper and added chicken broth instead of water. I also used a rotisserie chicken, added the whole can of cream of chicken soup and left out the sour cream. He is currently in heaven. Thanks for this recipe - was trying to feed him a healthy meal but his happiness is worth the extra fat and calories I guess. : )

