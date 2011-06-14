Chicken and Dumplings
Does old-fashioned chicken and dumplings bring back memories of dinners at your grandma's house? Try this low-fat recipe and start some traditions of your own.
Ingredients
Directions
Skin chicken. In a 4-quart Dutch oven combine chicken, the 3 cups water, the onion, salt, sage, pepper, and bay leaf. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 25 minutes. Add celery, carrots, and mushrooms. Return mixture to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, about 10 minutes more or until vegetables are tender and chicken is no longer pink (170 degrees F for breasts, 180 degrees F for thighs and drumsticks). Discard bay leaf. Using tongs, rearrange the chicken pieces so they rest on top of the vegetables.
Meanwhile, prepare Dumplings. Spoon dumpling batter into six mounds on top of the chicken. (Do not spoon batter into the liquid.) Return to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 12 to 15 minutes or until a wooden toothpick inserted into a dumpling comes out clean. Do not lift cover while simmering. With a slotted spoon transfer chicken, dumplings, and vegetables to a serving platter; keep warm.
For gravy, pour 2 cups cooking liquid into a large measuring cup. Skim fat from liquid; discard fat. Pour liquid into the Dutch oven. Stir the 1/2 cup cold water into the flour; stir into the liquid in Dutch oven. Cook and stir over medium heat until mixture is thickened and bubbly. Cook and stir for 1 minute more. Serve gravy over chicken, vegetables, and dumplings.
Dumplings
Ingredients
Directions
In a medium bowl combine flour, baking powder, and salt. Cut in shortening until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Add buttermilk, stirring just until moistened.