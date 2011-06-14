Chicken and Dumplings

Rating: 4 stars
14 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2

Does old-fashioned chicken and dumplings bring back memories of dinners at your grandma's house? Try this low-fat recipe and start some traditions of your own.

Advertisement

Chicken and Dumplings

Ingredients

Directions

  • Skin chicken. In a 4-quart Dutch oven combine chicken, the 3 cups water, the onion, salt, sage, pepper, and bay leaf. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 25 minutes. Add celery, carrots, and mushrooms. Return mixture to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, about 10 minutes more or until vegetables are tender and chicken is no longer pink (170 degrees F for breasts, 180 degrees F for thighs and drumsticks). Discard bay leaf. Using tongs, rearrange the chicken pieces so they rest on top of the vegetables.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, prepare Dumplings. Spoon dumpling batter into six mounds on top of the chicken. (Do not spoon batter into the liquid.) Return to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 12 to 15 minutes or until a wooden toothpick inserted into a dumpling comes out clean. Do not lift cover while simmering. With a slotted spoon transfer chicken, dumplings, and vegetables to a serving platter; keep warm.

  • For gravy, pour 2 cups cooking liquid into a large measuring cup. Skim fat from liquid; discard fat. Pour liquid into the Dutch oven. Stir the 1/2 cup cold water into the flour; stir into the liquid in Dutch oven. Cook and stir over medium heat until mixture is thickened and bubbly. Cook and stir for 1 minute more. Serve gravy over chicken, vegetables, and dumplings.

Nutrition Facts (Chicken and Dumplings)

Per Serving:
322 calories; 11 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 77 mg cholesterol; 672 mg sodium. 474 mg potassium; 25 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 29 g protein; 0 RE vitamin a; 5005 IU vitamin a; 4 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 11 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 20 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 101 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Dumplings

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl combine flour, baking powder, and salt. Cut in shortening until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Add buttermilk, stirring just until moistened.

    Advertisement

Reviews (3)

14 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2
bonnieelmo1297142
Rating: 5.0 stars
08/12/2019
My husband raved about the flavor of this recipe and said, "It's a definite do-again!" He said it was better than the one from Cracker Barrel! I wouldn't change anything about the recipe, however, I cooked the chicken whole, deboned it and returned it to the pot. I accidently put in too much water and couldn't get it thickened. I wanted it creamier, so I added a can of cream of chicken and one of cream of mushroom, but I added another round of the same spices in the list. It smelled like heaven in my kitchen.
Tim Smith
Rating: Unrated
10/26/2015
My family loves this meal! It is so easy to make and is perfect comfort food.
Theresa Bermann
Rating: Unrated
01/04/2014
Lost this recipe years ago. So, so glad I was able to find it again. It is well worth the effort it takes to make. I also added a little parsley to the dumpling batter. Great finger lickin dinner to make on those cold winter Sunday afternoons.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019