Chicken and Dumplings

Rating: 5.0 stars

My husband raved about the flavor of this recipe and said, "It's a definite do-again!" He said it was better than the one from Cracker Barrel! I wouldn't change anything about the recipe, however, I cooked the chicken whole, deboned it and returned it to the pot. I accidently put in too much water and couldn't get it thickened. I wanted it creamier, so I added a can of cream of chicken and one of cream of mushroom, but I added another round of the same spices in the list. It smelled like heaven in my kitchen.