Buttermilk-Brined Fried Chicken

Rating: 4.27 stars
55 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 33
  • 4 star values: 10
  • 3 star values: 8
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 2
  • 55 Ratings

Fried chicken has always been a family favorite. Don't be surprised by the amount of salt in the buttermilk brine. It gives the chicken great flavor.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
chill:
2 hrs
cook:
12 mins per batch
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • For brine, in a resealable plastic bag set in a bowl combine the 3 cups buttermilk, the coarse salt, and sugar. Cut chicken breasts in half crosswise. Add all chicken pieces to the brine; seal bag. Turn bag to coat chicken with brine mixture. Chill for 2 to 4 hours; remove chicken from brine. Drain chicken; pat dry with paper towels. Discard brine.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl combine flour, the 1/4 teaspoon salt, and pepper. Divide flour mixture evenly between two shallow dishes. Place the 3/4 cup buttermilk in another shallow dish. Dip chicken into flour mixture in the first shallow dish, turning to completely coat. Dip flour-coated chicken in the buttermilk, turning to coat. Coat again with flour mixture in the second shallow dish.

  • Meanwhile, in a deep, heavy Dutch oven or kettle, or a deep-fat fryer, heat 1-1/2 inches oil to 350 degrees F. Using tongs carefully add a few pieces of chicken to Dutch oven. (Oil temperature will drop; maintain temperature at 325 degrees F.) Fry chicken for 12 to 15 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink (170 degrees F for breasts; 180 degrees F for thighs and drumsticks), and coating is golden, turning once. Drain on paper towels. Keep fried chicken warm in a 300 degree F oven while frying remaining chicken pieces. Makes 6 servings.

Spicy Buttermilk-Brined Fried Chicken:

Prepare as above, except add 1-1/2 teaspoons cayenne pepper to the flour mixture.

Pecan Buttermilk-Brined Fried Chicken:

Prepare as above, except, reduce the flour to 1-1/4 cups and add 3/4 cup ground pecans to the flour mixture.Nutrition Facts per 3 ounces chicken: 585 cal., 40 g total fat (7 g sat. fat), 88 mg chol., 1,191 mg sodium, 25 g carbo., 2 g fiber, 33 g pro.Daily Values: 1% vit. A, 2 % vit. C, 10% calcium, 17% iron.Exchanges: 1 1/2 Starch, 3 1/2 Medium-Fat Meat, 4 Fat

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
549 calories; total fat 30g; saturated fat 6g; polyunsaturated fat 2g; monounsaturated fat 4g; cholesterol 88mg; sodium 1191mg; potassium 329mg; carbohydrates 35g; fiber 1g; sugar 4g; protein 34g; vitamin a 0RE; vitamin a 0IU; vitamin c 1mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 10mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 20mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 91mg; iron 3mg.
Advertisement

Reviews

55 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 33
  • 4 star values: 10
  • 3 star values: 8
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 2
Cassandra Rattay
Rating: Unrated
03/07/2015
I want to see the video of this brined buttermilk fried chicken in action.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 11/21/2020