Buffalo Chicken Drumsticks with Blue Cheese Dip

Rating: 3.89 stars
130 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 71
  • 4 star values: 22
  • 3 star values: 9
  • 2 star values: 8
  • 1 star values: 20

Buffalo Chicken Drumsticks with Blue Cheese Dip will be a hit at your next tailgate party. Since this slow cooker buffalo chicken recipe bakes in a slow cooker, you can whip up sides, salads, and desserts while it practically prepares itself.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
6 hrs to 8 hrs (low) or 3 to 4 hours (high)
Yield:
4 servings plus reserves
  • Place drumsticks in a 4- or 5-quart slow cooker. In a medium bowl, combine hot sauce, tomato paste, vinegar, and Worcestershire sauce. Pour over chicken in cooker.

  • Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 6 to 8 hours or on high-heat setting for 3 to 4 hours.

  • Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine sour cream, mayonnaise, blue cheese, and cayenne pepper. Reserve half of the blue cheese dip (3/4 cup); store as directed below. Cover and chill the remaining dip until ready to serve.

  • Using a slotted spoon, remove drumsticks from cooker. Skim fat from cooking juices. Reserve eight of the drumsticks and 1 cup of the cooking juices; store as directed below. Serve remaining drumsticks with some of the remaining cooking juices, the remaining blue cheese dip, and celery sticks. Makes 4 servings and reserves.

To store reserves:

Place blue cheese dip in an airtight container. Remove skin and meat from drumsticks, discarding bones. Using two forks, shred chicken (2-1/2 to 3 cups). Place shredded chicken and the 1 cup cooking juices in a second airtight container. Seal and chill for up to 3 days.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
454 calories; total fat 33g; saturated fat 11g; polyunsaturated fat 10g; monounsaturated fat 7g; cholesterol 141mg; sodium 2084mg; potassium 517mg; carbohydrates 6g; fiber 1g; sugar 2g; protein 31g; vitamin a 972IU; vitamin c 6mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 8mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 28mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; calcium 101mg; iron 2mg.

Reviews (4)

Anonymous
Rating: 5 stars
05/07/2017
looks much delicious. I love it.
Anonymous
Rating: 4 stars
10/03/2017
I really liked this very tasty. My whole family loved it, it just gives you stomach pains.
ZevasMaMa
Rating: Unrated
02/19/2013
I'm going to try this tonight but instead of putting the drummers in the slow cooker for the entire cooking time (I understand its a slow cooker recipe but it needs some tweaking) I'm going to bake them first and get them crispy then toss em' in the vat to soak up the saucy goodness... I'll let you know how it turns out.
Tyler Fredenburg
Rating: Unrated
12/15/2016
thanks for responding to us  . please let us know how it tastes! from Damond, and Tyrin.
