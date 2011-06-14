Buffalo Chicken Drumsticks with Blue Cheese Dip
Buffalo Chicken Drumsticks with Blue Cheese Dip will be a hit at your next tailgate party. Since this slow cooker buffalo chicken recipe bakes in a slow cooker, you can whip up sides, salads, and desserts while it practically prepares itself.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Blaine Moats
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
To store reserves:
Place blue cheese dip in an airtight container. Remove skin and meat from drumsticks, discarding bones. Using two forks, shred chicken (2-1/2 to 3 cups). Place shredded chicken and the 1 cup cooking juices in a second airtight container. Seal and chill for up to 3 days.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
454 calories; total fat 33g; saturated fat 11g; polyunsaturated fat 10g; monounsaturated fat 7g; cholesterol 141mg; sodium 2084mg; potassium 517mg; carbohydrates 6g; fiber 1g; sugar 2g; protein 31g; vitamin a 972IU; vitamin c 6mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 8mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 28mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; calcium 101mg; iron 2mg.