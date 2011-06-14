Basil Chicken Stack-Ups
Start with a purchased roasted chicken for a meal that's ready in minutes. In this main-dish salad, chunks of chicken are combined with fresh tomato and avocado for an all-in-one meal.
Ingredients
Directions
Cut tomatoes into slices and chunks. Divide among four individual plates. Using two forks, gently pull chicken meat off bones; shred in large pieces. Discard bones and skin. Place chicken on top of tomatoes.
Top chicken with avocado slices. Drizzle with olive oil and squeeze juice from lime quarters. Sprinkle with basil leaves, salt, and pepper.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
470 calories; 31 g total fat; 6 g saturated fat; 4 g polyunsaturated fat; 19 g monounsaturated fat; 120 mg cholesterol; 170 mg sodium. 804 mg potassium; 9 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 41 g protein; 1166 IU vitamin a; 21 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 14 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 65 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 50 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;