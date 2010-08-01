Balsamic-Glazed Chicken Tenders

Rating: 3.6 stars
43 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 16
  • 4 star values: 11
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 5
  • 1 star values: 6

This quick and easy dinner recipe (under 30 minutes!) is delicious and flavorful, thanks to the bright citrus flavor from the orange.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Finely shred peel from orange; set aside. Juice orange. In a medium saucepan combine applesauce, vinegar, cardamom, juice from the orange, salt, and pepper. Bring to boiling over high heat. Reduce heat to low. Cook, uncovered, stirring occasionally for 10 minutes. Remove from heat; cover to keep warm.

  • Season chicken lightly with salt and pepper. Heat oil in a 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken; cook until golden brown on bottom, about 4 minutes. Turn chicken and add 1/2 cup of the applesauce mixture to skillet. Cook 2 to 3 minutes or until chicken is cooked through.

  • To serve, top chicken with some of the applesauce mixture, orange peel, and, if desired, fresh thyme. Pass remaining applesauce mixture.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
208 calories; 4 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 66 mg cholesterol; 207 mg sodium. 341 mg potassium; 15 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 13 g sugar; 27 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 97 IU vitamin a; 35 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 10 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 12 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 30 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews (3)

cneuhaus5
Rating: 5 stars
01/23/2015
Fantastic & easy, 5 stars, I'd give it 6 if I could! Enough addictive, gutsy sauce for 2 pounds chicken--so flavorful we forgot to use the orange peel & it was still outstanding! I used nutmeg, added 1/2 teaspoon cornstarch to thicken a bit, will go scant on the black pepper next time. Don't go generous on the balsamic, either. No fresh thyme so I added 2 shakes ground. 2/3 c cinnamon applesauce equals 2, 4 ounce individual serving cups w/total 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon added. Would serve this to company!
Rhonda Robinson
Rating: Unrated
03/18/2013
Why is called Balsamic glazed? No balsamic vinegar in it?
SueMart455
Rating: Unrated
05/08/2013
balsamic vinegar is ingredient #3
