Balsamic-Glazed Chicken Tenders

Fantastic & easy, 5 stars, I'd give it 6 if I could! Enough addictive, gutsy sauce for 2 pounds chicken--so flavorful we forgot to use the orange peel & it was still outstanding! I used nutmeg, added 1/2 teaspoon cornstarch to thicken a bit, will go scant on the black pepper next time. Don't go generous on the balsamic, either. No fresh thyme so I added 2 shakes ground. 2/3 c cinnamon applesauce equals 2, 4 ounce individual serving cups w/total 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon added. Would serve this to company!