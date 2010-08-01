Balsamic-Glazed Chicken Tenders
This quick and easy dinner recipe (under 30 minutes!) is delicious and flavorful, thanks to the bright citrus flavor from the orange.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Finely shred peel from orange; set aside. Juice orange. In a medium saucepan combine applesauce, vinegar, cardamom, juice from the orange, salt, and pepper. Bring to boiling over high heat. Reduce heat to low. Cook, uncovered, stirring occasionally for 10 minutes. Remove from heat; cover to keep warm.Advertisement
-
Season chicken lightly with salt and pepper. Heat oil in a 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken; cook until golden brown on bottom, about 4 minutes. Turn chicken and add 1/2 cup of the applesauce mixture to skillet. Cook 2 to 3 minutes or until chicken is cooked through.
-
To serve, top chicken with some of the applesauce mixture, orange peel, and, if desired, fresh thyme. Pass remaining applesauce mixture.