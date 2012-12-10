Chicken with Marsala Risotto
This chicken marsala recipe looks like it came from a fancy Italian restaurant, but surprise: this jazzed-up risotto recipe is actually super-doable to recreate in your own kitchen.
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a large saucepan cook mushrooms and onion in hot oil over medium heat about 10 minutes or until tender and light brown, stirring occasionally. Add rice and 1 clove of the garlic. Cook and stir for 2 to 3 minutes or until rice begins to brown. Remove from heat. Carefully add Marsala; return to heat. Cook and stir until Marsala is absorbed.Advertisement
-
Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan bring broth to boiling; reduce heat and simmer. Slowly add 1/2 cup of the broth to rice mixture, stirring constantly. Continue to cook and stir over medium heat until broth is absorbed. Add the remaining broth 1/2 cup at a time, stirring constantly until broth is absorbed. (This should take 15 to 20 minutes).
-
In a small bowl combine thyme, rosemary, 1/4 teaspoon of the pepper, and the salt. Rub the remaining 2 cloves garlic over chicken; sprinkle with thyme mixture. Lightly coat both sides of chicken with cooking spray.
-
Heat a grill pan over medium-high heat. Add chicken. Cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink (170°F), turning once. If chicken browns too quickly, reduce heat to medium.
-
Add cheese and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper to rice mixture, stirring until cheese is melted. Stir in spinach. Spoon rice mixture onto serving plates. Top with chicken.