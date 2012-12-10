Chicken with Marsala Risotto

This chicken marsala recipe looks like it came from a fancy Italian restaurant, but surprise: this jazzed-up risotto recipe is actually super-doable to recreate in your own kitchen.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large saucepan cook mushrooms and onion in hot oil over medium heat about 10 minutes or until tender and light brown, stirring occasionally. Add rice and 1 clove of the garlic. Cook and stir for 2 to 3 minutes or until rice begins to brown. Remove from heat. Carefully add Marsala; return to heat. Cook and stir until Marsala is absorbed.

  • Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan bring broth to boiling; reduce heat and simmer. Slowly add 1/2 cup of the broth to rice mixture, stirring constantly. Continue to cook and stir over medium heat until broth is absorbed. Add the remaining broth 1/2 cup at a time, stirring constantly until broth is absorbed. (This should take 15 to 20 minutes).

  • In a small bowl combine thyme, rosemary, 1/4 teaspoon of the pepper, and the salt. Rub the remaining 2 cloves garlic over chicken; sprinkle with thyme mixture. Lightly coat both sides of chicken with cooking spray.

  • Heat a grill pan over medium-high heat. Add chicken. Cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink (170°F), turning once. If chicken browns too quickly, reduce heat to medium.

  • Add cheese and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper to rice mixture, stirring until cheese is melted. Stir in spinach. Spoon rice mixture onto serving plates. Top with chicken.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
375 calories; 11 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 78 mg cholesterol; 772 mg sodium. 695 mg potassium; 34 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 31 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 2041 IU vitamin a; 14 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 14 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 121 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 162 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews

