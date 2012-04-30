Chicken with Cornmeal Dumplings

In a medium skillet stir and brown chicken in hot oil over medium-high heat for 2 minutes. Place vegetables in a colander; run cold water over vegetables to thaw. Add vegetables along with broth and milk to chicken. Bring to boiling; stir. Divide chicken mixture among four small baking dishes. Separate corn bread strips; place four strips over chicken mixture in each dish. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake for 9 to 10 minutes or until corn bread is lightly browned.