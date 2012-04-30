Chicken with Cornmeal Dumplings

Rating: 5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 2 Ratings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450°F. In a resealable bag combine flour, sage, salt, and pepper. Cut chicken into bite-size pieces. Add to bag; toss to coat.

  • In a medium skillet stir and brown chicken in hot oil over medium-high heat for 2 minutes. Place vegetables in a colander; run cold water over vegetables to thaw. Add vegetables along with broth and milk to chicken. Bring to boiling; stir. Divide chicken mixture among four small baking dishes. Separate corn bread strips; place four strips over chicken mixture in each dish. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake for 9 to 10 minutes or until corn bread is lightly browned.

*Tip:

If cornbread twists are unavailable, prepare an 8-1/2 ounce package corn muffin mix according to package directions. Spoon batter in mounds on top of casseroles. Sprinkle with cheese and bake as directed.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
612 calories; 25 g total fat; 7 g saturated fat; 5 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 64 mg cholesterol; 1259 mg sodium. 494 mg potassium; 60 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 10 g sugar; 34 g protein; 3790 IU vitamin a; 8 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 14 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 56 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 172 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;

Reviews

