Chicken with Cornmeal Dumplings
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 450°F. In a resealable bag combine flour, sage, salt, and pepper. Cut chicken into bite-size pieces. Add to bag; toss to coat.Advertisement
In a medium skillet stir and brown chicken in hot oil over medium-high heat for 2 minutes. Place vegetables in a colander; run cold water over vegetables to thaw. Add vegetables along with broth and milk to chicken. Bring to boiling; stir. Divide chicken mixture among four small baking dishes. Separate corn bread strips; place four strips over chicken mixture in each dish. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake for 9 to 10 minutes or until corn bread is lightly browned.
*Tip:
If cornbread twists are unavailable, prepare an 8-1/2 ounce package corn muffin mix according to package directions. Spoon batter in mounds on top of casseroles. Sprinkle with cheese and bake as directed.