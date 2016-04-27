Chicken with Basil Sauce & Cucumber-Radish Salad

Rating: 4.05 stars
20 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1

Broccoli sprouts give this dish mild, peppery flavor while radish sprouts add a hint of heat.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place each chicken piece between 2 pieces of plastic wrap; lightly pound to an even thickness. Season on both sides with kosher salt and black pepper.

  • In a large heavy skillet heat 1 tablespoon of the oil over medium-high heat. Add chicken; cook 3 minutes or until browned. Turn; cook 2 to 3 minutes more or until done (165°F).

  • Meanwhile, for Basil Sauce, in a bowl stir together crème fraîche, basil, and mustard. For Cucumber-Radish Salad, in a medium bowl whisk together lemon juice, remaining 1 tablespoon oil, and a pinch of kosher salt. Add cucumber, radishes, and sprouts; toss to coat. Serve chicken with Basil Sauce and Cucumber-Radish Salad.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
328 calories; 21 g total fat; 9 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 6 g monounsaturated fat; 108 mg cholesterol; 449 mg sodium. 569 mg potassium; 4 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 27 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 787 IU vitamin a; 14 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 11 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 40 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 96 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews (2)

infonaturallypr
Rating: 4 stars
09/21/2017
It's a quick and easy meal my family sure did enjoy. Thanks for sharing! - Novie http://naturallypretty.info
greenhouse6102
Rating: 4 stars
06/14/2018
It was a quick easy light summer meal. I used sour cream instead of Cream Fraiche which was not available. Also we found the lemon olive oil dressing for the salad a bit too tart so we used a basic Italian dressing. It was all yummy. I think the basil cream was the favorite, it would be great on sandwiches.
