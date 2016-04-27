Chicken with Basil Sauce & Cucumber-Radish Salad
Broccoli sprouts give this dish mild, peppery flavor while radish sprouts add a hint of heat.
Ingredients
Directions
Place each chicken piece between 2 pieces of plastic wrap; lightly pound to an even thickness. Season on both sides with kosher salt and black pepper.
In a large heavy skillet heat 1 tablespoon of the oil over medium-high heat. Add chicken; cook 3 minutes or until browned. Turn; cook 2 to 3 minutes more or until done (165°F).
Meanwhile, for Basil Sauce, in a bowl stir together crème fraîche, basil, and mustard. For Cucumber-Radish Salad, in a medium bowl whisk together lemon juice, remaining 1 tablespoon oil, and a pinch of kosher salt. Add cucumber, radishes, and sprouts; toss to coat. Serve chicken with Basil Sauce and Cucumber-Radish Salad.