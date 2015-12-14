Chicken & Winter Greens Salad
A mix of winter greens gives this salad major flavor and crunch.
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a very large serving bowl combine radicchio, endive, and kale. For dressing, in a small bowl stir together garlic, vinegar, mustard, salt, and pepper. Slowly drizzle in 1/4 cup oil, whisking constantly.
-
Season chicken on both sides with additional salt and pepper. In a large skillet heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil over medium-high heat. Add chicken; cook 2 to 3 minutes per side until done (165°F). Place chicken on top of greens. Squeeze lemon over and drizzle with dressing. Sprinkle with Parmesan.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
429 calories; 25 g total fat; 6 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 15 g monounsaturated fat; 114 mg cholesterol; 557 mg sodium. 991 mg potassium; 11 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 41 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 5208 IU vitamin a; 69 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 14 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 130 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 283 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;