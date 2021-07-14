Classic Chicken Tetrazzini

Rating: Unrated

Chicken and noodles in a creamy, buttery sauce. This chicken tetrazzini tastes just like Mom's.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
bake:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Cook spaghetti according to package directions; drain.

  • Meanwhile, in a 4-qt. Dutch oven melt butter over medium. Add mushrooms and green onions; cook until tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in flour, nutmeg, and pepper. Gradually stir in broth and half-and-half. Cook and stir until thickened and bubbly. Stir in chicken, sherry, and half of the cheese. Add spaghetti; stir gently to coat.

  • Transfer pasta mixture to a 2-qt. rectangular baking dish. Sprinkle with remaining cheese and the almonds. Bake 15 minutes or until heated through. If desired, sprinkle with parsley before serving.

Chicken and Vegetable Tetrazzini

Prepare as directed, except add 8 oz. fresh asparagus, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces, or 1 1/2 cups small fresh broccoli florets to the pasta water the last 1 minute of cooking.Per Cup: 425 cal., 21 g total fat (9 g sat. fat), 82 mg chol., 630 mg sodium, 39 carb., 3 g fiber, 3 g sugar, 22 g pro.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
421 calories; fat 21g; cholesterol 82mg; saturated fat 9g; carbohydrates 38g; mono fat 4g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 3g; protein 21g; vitamin a 388.7IU; vitamin c 2.4mg; thiamin 0.3mg; riboflavin 0.4mg; niacin equivalents 3.9mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 88.7mcg; vitamin b12 0.2mcg; sodium 630mg; potassium 257mg; calcium 121.2mg; iron 2.3mg.
