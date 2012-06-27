Chicken Soup with Matzo Balls

In a mixing bowl combine matzo meal, salt, and pepper. Beat in eggs and chicken fat (schmaltz) until well blended. Stir in carbonated water. Cover and chill for at least 2 hours. With wet hands, shape dough into 1-inch balls. Carefully drop dough into a large pot of gently boiling salted water. Cover; simmer for 30 minutes or until Matzo Balls test done (they should be light and cooked all the way through). Do not uncover pot until end of cooking. Remove carefully with a slotted spoon. Serve in hot Chicken Soup. Makes about 30 balls.