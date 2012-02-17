Chicken Soup with Chive Dumplings

Rating: 4.33 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 6 Ratings

If you are in need of comfort, this is the soup for you. The dumplings taste like light-and-fluffy carbohydrate clouds. Pure deliciousness, we promise. To vary the flavor, add fresh mushrooms with the carrots, celery, and leek and substitute dill for chives in the dumplings.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Sprinkle chicken with salt and pepper. In a large Dutch oven cook chicken in hot oil over medium-high heat until brown on both sides. Reduce heat to medium. Cook, covered, for 7 to 9 minutes more or until chicken is no longer pink (170 degrees F). Remove chicken; cool.

    Advertisement

  • Add carrots, celery, and leek to Dutch oven. Cook, covered, for 5 to 7 minutes or until vegetables are tender.

  • Cut chicken into 1/2-inch pieces. Return chicken to Dutch oven. Add stock, thyme, and bay leaf. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, for 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, for dumplings, in a medium bowl stir together flour, chives, baking powder, and salt. Using a pastry blender, cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in milk just until combined.

  • Remove thyme and bay leaf from soup. Stir in parsley; season to taste with additional salt and pepper. Bring to boiling. Drop dumpling dough mounds onto hot bubbling soup. Cook, uncovered, for 10 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low. Cook, covered, about 10 minutes more or until a toothpick inserted in centers of dumplings comes out clean.

Tips

To make a vegetarian version, substitute vegetable broth for the chicken stock and omit the chicken.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
334 calories; 12 g total fat; 5 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 62 mg cholesterol; 1260 mg sodium. 408 mg potassium; 30 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 24 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 3936 IU vitamin a; 7 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 10 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 81 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 162 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews

6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019