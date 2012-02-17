Chicken Soup with Chive Dumplings
If you are in need of comfort, this is the soup for you. The dumplings taste like light-and-fluffy carbohydrate clouds. Pure deliciousness, we promise. To vary the flavor, add fresh mushrooms with the carrots, celery, and leek and substitute dill for chives in the dumplings.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Sprinkle chicken with salt and pepper. In a large Dutch oven cook chicken in hot oil over medium-high heat until brown on both sides. Reduce heat to medium. Cook, covered, for 7 to 9 minutes more or until chicken is no longer pink (170 degrees F). Remove chicken; cool.Advertisement
-
Add carrots, celery, and leek to Dutch oven. Cook, covered, for 5 to 7 minutes or until vegetables are tender.
-
Cut chicken into 1/2-inch pieces. Return chicken to Dutch oven. Add stock, thyme, and bay leaf. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, for 15 minutes.
-
Meanwhile, for dumplings, in a medium bowl stir together flour, chives, baking powder, and salt. Using a pastry blender, cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in milk just until combined.
-
Remove thyme and bay leaf from soup. Stir in parsley; season to taste with additional salt and pepper. Bring to boiling. Drop dumpling dough mounds onto hot bubbling soup. Cook, uncovered, for 10 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low. Cook, covered, about 10 minutes more or until a toothpick inserted in centers of dumplings comes out clean.
Tips
To make a vegetarian version, substitute vegetable broth for the chicken stock and omit the chicken.