Chicken Scarpariello Cauliflower Flatbread

Rating: Unrated

Juicy chicken Scarpariello (a classic Italian-American dish) totally transforms this healthy flatbread recipe. Drizzle with plain Greek yogurt for a cooling finish.

By Colleen Weeden
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Adam Albright

Recipe Summary test

hands-on:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. Place a pizza stone or baking sheet in the oven while it preheats. Place cauliflower in a medium bowl with 2 tablespoons water. Microwave, covered, 3 to 4 minutes or until tender, stirring once. Cool slightly. Wrap cauliflower in paper towels or an absorbent dish towel and squeeze until there is no more liquid.

    Advertisement

  • In the same bowl combine cauliflower, egg, panko, cheeses, and 1/4 teaspoon salt. On a piece of parchment paper pat cauliflower mixture to a 12-inch circle. Use a pizza peel or flat baking sheet to transfer paper with crust to preheated pizza stone. Bake 15 minutes or until crisp and starting to brown.

  • Meanwhile, season chicken with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a 12-inch skillet. Add chicken and garlic. Cook and stir for 6 minutes or until chicken is browned and cooked through. Add Peppadew peppers, 2 tablespoons brine, and rosemary. Juice half of the lemon; add to skillet. Cook and stir 30 seconds or until liquid is nearly evaporated.

  • Spoon chicken mixture over cauliflower crust. Bake 5 minutes more. Sprinkle with additional rosemary. Cut remaining lemon half into wedges and serve with flatbread. If desired, stir an additional 2 Tbsp. brine into Greek yogurt and drizzle over flatbread.

*

Use packaged fresh riced cauliflower or start with 4 cups fresh cauliflower florets. Place in a food processor and pulse until the size of grains of couscous or rice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
210 calories; fat 10g; cholesterol 96mg; saturated fat 3g; carbohydrates 11g; mono fat 4g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 5g; protein 17g; vitamin a 209.5IU; vitamin c 53.6mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 2.5mg; vitamin b6 0.2mg; folate 12.1mcg; vitamin b12 0.3mcg; sodium 514mg; potassium 142mg; calcium 113mg; iron 0.9mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 10/06/2021