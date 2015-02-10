Chicken Sausage with Pineapple Relish
This quick dinner comes together in a snap thanks to purchased chicken apple sausages and a fast relish.
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a small bowl combine the pineapple, jalapeno, onion, ginger, and vinegar; set aside.
-
Grill sausage links on a grill rack or in a grill pan over medium-low heat for 7 to 9 minutes or until heated through.
-
Serve sausage in buns and top with relish.
Tip
If desired, spread each toasted bun with 1 teaspoon prepared mustard or coarse grain Dijon mustard.
*Handling Hot Peppers:
Because hot chile peppers contain volatile oils that can burn your skin and eyes, avoid contact with chiles as much as possible. When working with chile peppers, wear plastic or rubber gloves. If your bare hands do touch the chile peppers, wash your hands well with soap and water.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
293 calories; 9 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 60 mg cholesterol; 696 mg sodium. 95 mg potassium; 35 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 14 g sugar; 18 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 49 IU vitamin a; 14 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 53 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 79 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;