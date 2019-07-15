Chicken-Sausage Meatballs with Zucchini
Surprise! The zucchini in this recipe isn't spiralized veggie noodles; instead, we snuck the veggie into the chicken and turkey meatballs. Of course, if you want a double-dose, you could serve your meatballs and marinara over zoodles.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 375°F. Line a colander with paper towels; add zucchini. Sprinkle 1/4 tsp. of the salt over zucchini. Let stand 20 minutes, pressing occasionally to remove moisture.
In a large bowl combine the zucchini, the remaining salt, and the next seven ingredients (through pepper). Add chicken and sausage; mix well. Shape mixture into 36 meatballs; place in a greased or foil-lined shallow baking pan. Bake about 25 minutes or until meatballs are done (165°F). Drain off fat.
Cool meatballs after baking. Place meatballs in a single layer on a baking sheet lined with waxed paper. Freeze about 30 minutes or until firm. Transfer meatballs to resealable freezer bags or freezer containers. Seal and freeze up to 3 months. Add frozen meatballs to your favorite sauce. Heat for 10 minutes or until heated through, stirring occasionally.
Tip
To use, add to marinara sauce or stir into soups.