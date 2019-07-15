Chicken-Sausage Meatballs with Zucchini

Rating: Unrated

Surprise! The zucchini in this recipe isn't spiralized veggie noodles; instead, we snuck the veggie into the chicken and turkey meatballs. Of course, if you want a double-dose, you could serve your meatballs and marinara over zoodles.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Line a colander with paper towels; add zucchini. Sprinkle 1/4 tsp. of the salt over zucchini. Let stand 20 minutes, pressing occasionally to remove moisture.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl combine the zucchini, the remaining salt, and the next seven ingredients (through pepper). Add chicken and sausage; mix well. Shape mixture into 36 meatballs; place in a greased or foil-lined shallow baking pan. Bake about 25 minutes or until meatballs are done (165°F). Drain off fat.

  • Cool meatballs after baking. Place meatballs in a single layer on a baking sheet lined with waxed paper. Freeze about 30 minutes or until firm. Transfer meatballs to resealable freezer bags or freezer containers. Seal and freeze up to 3 months. Add frozen meatballs to your favorite sauce. Heat for 10 minutes or until heated through, stirring occasionally.

Tip

To use, add to marinara sauce or stir into soups.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
54 calories; 3 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 32 mg cholesterol; 86 mg sodium. 118 mg potassium; 2 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 0 g sugar; 6 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 48 IU vitamin a; 1 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 4 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 19 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Reviews

© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019