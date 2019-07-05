Chicken Sausage and Peppers
We love the ease of sheet pan suppers and this one, with its 15 minutes of prep time, is a perfect example of why. Your meat and veggies cook together to make a healthy meal that comes together fast.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
249 calories; 11 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 65 mg cholesterol; 494 mg sodium. 574 mg potassium; 20 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 11 g sugar; 18 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 4467 IU vitamin a; 161 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 80 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 40 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;