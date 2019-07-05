Chicken Sausage and Peppers

Rating: Unrated

We love the ease of sheet pan suppers and this one, with its 15 minutes of prep time, is a perfect example of why. Your meat and veggies cook together to make a healthy meal that comes together fast.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. Coat a 15x10-inch baking pan with cooking spray. In the prepared pan combine peppers, onion, and tomatoes. Drizzle with oil and vinegar; toss gently to coat. Roast 30 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Push vegetables to one side, exposing about one-fourth of the pan. Place sausage in pan. Roast 10 to 15 minutes more or until vegetables are tender and sausage is heated through. Top with oregano. If desired, serve with toasted baguette slices.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
249 calories; 11 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 65 mg cholesterol; 494 mg sodium. 574 mg potassium; 20 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 11 g sugar; 18 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 4467 IU vitamin a; 161 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 80 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 40 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 03/26/2020