Chicken Saltimbocca

Rating: 4.43 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

Pound the chicken breasts thin for this springy Chicken Saltimbocca so they cook quickly and evenly.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. In a very large skillet heat 1 Tbsp. olive oil over medium heat. Add pancetta slices; cook 30 to 60 seconds or until they start to brown. Remove from skillet. Increase heat to medium-high.

  • Season chicken with 1/4 tsp. each salt and black pepper. Add chicken to skillet; cook 4 to 5 minutes until golden. Turn; cook 1 minute more. Transfer to a shallow baking pan. Top with 1 Tbsp. marjoram and the pancetta.

  • Bake 12 to 15 minutes or until chicken is done (165°F). Meanwhile, in a medium bowl toss together fennel and onion. Drizzle with remaining 1 Tbsp. olive oil; season with 1/4 tsp. each salt and black pepper. Serve with chicken. Sprinkle with remaining marjoram.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
377 calories; 20 g total fat; 5 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 6 g monounsaturated fat; 136 mg cholesterol; 575 mg sodium. 727 mg potassium; 6 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 42 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 635 IU vitamin a; 9 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 13 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 28 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 48 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

karlonthompson
Rating: 5 stars
05/22/2017
This was very blah. I'm not sure what made it "saltimbocca". It was chicken with very little flavor with expensive very thin "bacon". I followed the recipe as listed, pancetta, fennel ,red onion and fresh marjoram. Hope you have better luck than we did¿¿
