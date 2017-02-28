Chicken Saltimbocca
Pound the chicken breasts thin for this springy Chicken Saltimbocca so they cook quickly and evenly.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 375°F. In a very large skillet heat 1 Tbsp. olive oil over medium heat. Add pancetta slices; cook 30 to 60 seconds or until they start to brown. Remove from skillet. Increase heat to medium-high.
Season chicken with 1/4 tsp. each salt and black pepper. Add chicken to skillet; cook 4 to 5 minutes until golden. Turn; cook 1 minute more. Transfer to a shallow baking pan. Top with 1 Tbsp. marjoram and the pancetta.
Bake 12 to 15 minutes or until chicken is done (165°F). Meanwhile, in a medium bowl toss together fennel and onion. Drizzle with remaining 1 Tbsp. olive oil; season with 1/4 tsp. each salt and black pepper. Serve with chicken. Sprinkle with remaining marjoram.