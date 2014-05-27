Chicken Salad

Rating: 4.24 stars
17 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 11
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

Scoop up this quick Chicken Salad with crackers or crudites for an appetizer, or serve in a sandwich or wrap for lunch or dinner.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine chicken, celery, salt, eggs, and pickles. Moisten with mayonnaise; serve in lettuce-lined salad bowls. Garnish with additional egg slices, tomato wedges, and cooked asparagus spears.

****Tip:

To cook the asparagus, place a steamer basket in a saucepan. Add water to just below the bottom of the basket. Bring water to boiling. Add asparagus; cover and steam for 3 to 5 minutes or until asparagus is tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
317 calories; 22 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 10 g polyunsaturated fat; 6 g monounsaturated fat; 163 mg cholesterol; 646 mg sodium. 396 mg potassium; 5 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 25 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 749 IU vitamin a; 6 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 7 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 48 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 46 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews (2)

Anonymous
Rating: 5 stars
03/15/2017
Delicious! I added chopped onion and green pepper with the celery. This is definitely a keeper!
Gary Loewenthal
Rating: Unrated
10/23/2016
This is a great quick dinner. Hearty but not too heavy. I made a vegan version using Beyond Meat veggie chicken and Just Mayo. For the garnish, I interspersed slices of tomato and avocado. I also added a dash of freshly ground pepper.
