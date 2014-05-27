Chicken Salad
Scoop up this quick Chicken Salad with crackers or crudites for an appetizer, or serve in a sandwich or wrap for lunch or dinner.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
****Tip:
To cook the asparagus, place a steamer basket in a saucepan. Add water to just below the bottom of the basket. Bring water to boiling. Add asparagus; cover and steam for 3 to 5 minutes or until asparagus is tender.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
317 calories; 22 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 10 g polyunsaturated fat; 6 g monounsaturated fat; 163 mg cholesterol; 646 mg sodium. 396 mg potassium; 5 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 25 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 749 IU vitamin a; 6 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 7 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 48 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 46 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;