Chicken & Poblano Pepper Soup
Easy chicken recipes are usually our go-tos for dinner, and this homemade chicken soup proves why. It's super easy, and a great way to learn how to make chicken soup with a little extra kick.
Ingredients
Directions
In a large pot heat oil over medium- high heat. Using tongs, carefully place tomatoes, cut sides down, in pot in a single layer. Cook without stirring 5 minutes or until well-browned. Add poblano quarters, onion, garlic, oregano, and 1/2 tsp. salt; reduce heat to medium. Cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables soften, about 5 minutes.
Add chicken and broth to pot. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 20 minutes or until chicken is done (175°F). Remove chicken; set aside.
Strain broth, pressing tomatoes and chile with a spoon; discard solids. Pull meat apart; discard bones. Return chicken and broth to pot; heat through. Serve soup over tortilla chips with toppings.
Because hot chile peppers, such as poblanos, contain volatile oils that can burn your skin and eyes, avoid direct contact with chiles as much as possible. When working with chile peppers, wear plastic or rubber gloves. If your bare hands do touch the chile peppers, wash your hands well with soap and water.