Chicken Nachos with Wasabi Guacamole

Utilize a rotisserie chicken to make these delicious spicy chicken nachos with ease.

By
BHG Test Kitchen
BHG Test Kitchen

The Better Homes & Gardens Test Kitchen has been in continuous operation for nearly 100 years, developing and testing practical, reliable recipes that readers can enjoy at home. The Test Kitchen team includes culinary specialists, food stylists, registered and licensed nutritionists, and other experts with Bachelor of Science degrees in food science, food and nutrition, or culinary arts. Together, the team tests more than 2,500 recipes, produces more than 2,500 food images, and creates more than 1,000 food videos each year in the state-of-the-art test kitchen.

Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Updated on September 7, 2022
Chicken Nachos with Wasabi Guacamole
Photo: Kelsey Hansen
Hands On Time:
15 mins
Bake Time:
5 mins
Total Time:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
72 tortilla wedges + toppings
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 2 cup shredded rotisserie chicken

  • ½ teaspoon lime zest

  • 3 tablespoon lime juice

  • 1 tablespoon Japanese-style dark soy sauce

  • 2 avocados, peeled, seeded and chopped

  • ¼ cup Mexican crema or sour cream

  • 1 tablespoon wasabi paste

  • ½ teaspoon salt

  • 1 8-10 ounce bag blue or yellow corn tortilla chips

  • 2 cup cheddar cheese, shredded (8 oz.)

  • ¾ cup thinly sliced radishes

  • ¼ cup bias-sliced green onions

  • Black and/or white sesame seeds, toasted

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 400°F. In a medium bowl combine shredded chicken, 2 Tbsp. of the lime juice, and soy sauce.

  2. For wasabi guacamole, in another bowl stir together lime zest, avocados, crema, wasabi paste, salt and remaining 1 Tbsp. lime juice. Mash with a potato masher until desired consistency.

  3. Spread tortilla chips in large rimmed baking pan. Top with chicken mixture and sprinkle with cheese. Bake 5 minutes or until cheese is melted.

  4. Spoon wasabi guacamole over nachos. Top with radishes and green onions. Sprinkle with sesame seeds.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

791 Calories
51g Fat
49g Carbs
38g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 791
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 51g 65%
Saturated Fat 16g 80%
Cholesterol 144mg 48%
Sodium 1306mg 57%
Total Carbohydrate 49g 18%
Total Sugars 4g
Protein 38g
Vitamin C 14.1mg 71%
Calcium 491mg 38%
Iron 2.8mg 16%
Potassium 678mg 14%
Fatty acids, total trans 1g
Folate, total 93.4mcg
Vitamin B-12 0.9mcg
Vitamin B-6 0.4mg

*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a food serving contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Related Articles
Beef Enchiladas with toppings on board
23 Must-Try Mexican Recipes to Spice up Your Weekly Menu
Broccolini, Chicken Sausage, and Orzo Skillet
27 Weeknight Dinners Ready in 30 Minutes (or Less)
Eggplant "Meat" Balls with Chimichurri
Eggplant "Meat" Balls with Chimichurri
75 mins
Turkey Chopped Salad with Orange-Poppy Seed Dressing
22 Healthy Brown Bag Lunch Ideas for School, Work, and Life On-the-Go
Chicken mole tostadas
The Best Mexican Chicken Recipes to Spice Up Your Dinner
overhead view of Egg Rolls on black surface
Asian-Inspired Starters and Sides to Liven Up Any Dinner Party
Pickle Poppers
Party-Ready Finger Food Ideas That Are a Must for Your Next Gathering
overhead view Roasted Butternut Squash Burrito Bowls in bowls
Cheap Lunch Ideas Under $2 That Taste Even Better Than Takeout
Thai Pork Shredded Tacos with Sriracha Slaw
19 Healthy Slow Cooker Recipes That Make Nutritious Eating Easy
Pineapple-Black Bean Guacamole
Exceptional Guacamole Recipes for Your Perfectly Ripe Avocados
Pineapple-Black Bean Guacamole
How to Make Guacamole at Home That Tastes as Incredible as the Restaurant Appetizer You Love
Chipotle Pork Taco station
Exotic Taco Recipes That Will Inspire You to Celebrate Taco Night All Week Long
Oven-Fried Veggies
The Best Vegetable Side Dishes That Make It Easy (and Delicious) to Meet Your Daily Veggie Quota
Chicken, Escarole, and Orecchiette Soup
Our Best Chicken Soup Recipes for Satisfying One-Bowl Meals
Blue plate of vegetable Horiatiki Greek Village Salad
Quick Side Dishes to Pair with Dinner Tonight
avocado-blt club sandwiches
19 Recipes for Perfectly Ripe Avocados