Recipes and Cooking Chicken Nachos with Wasabi Guacamole Utilize a rotisserie chicken to make these delicious spicy chicken nachos with ease. By BHG Test Kitchen Updated on September 7, 2022 Hands On Time: 15 mins Bake Time: 5 mins Total Time: 20 mins Servings: 4 Yield: 72 tortilla wedges + toppings Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 cup shredded rotisserie chicken ½ teaspoon lime zest 3 tablespoon lime juice 1 tablespoon Japanese-style dark soy sauce 2 avocados, peeled, seeded and chopped ¼ cup Mexican crema or sour cream 1 tablespoon wasabi paste ½ teaspoon salt 1 8-10 ounce bag blue or yellow corn tortilla chips 2 cup cheddar cheese, shredded (8 oz.) ¾ cup thinly sliced radishes ¼ cup bias-sliced green onions Black and/or white sesame seeds, toasted Directions Preheat oven to 400°F. In a medium bowl combine shredded chicken, 2 Tbsp. of the lime juice, and soy sauce. For wasabi guacamole, in another bowl stir together lime zest, avocados, crema, wasabi paste, salt and remaining 1 Tbsp. lime juice. Mash with a potato masher until desired consistency. Spread tortilla chips in large rimmed baking pan. Top with chicken mixture and sprinkle with cheese. Bake 5 minutes or until cheese is melted. Spoon wasabi guacamole over nachos. Top with radishes and green onions. Sprinkle with sesame seeds. Nutrition Facts (per serving) 791 Calories 51g Fat 49g Carbs 38g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 791 % Daily Value * Total Fat 51g 65% Saturated Fat 16g 80% Cholesterol 144mg 48% Sodium 1306mg 57% Total Carbohydrate 49g 18% Total Sugars 4g Protein 38g Vitamin C 14.1mg 71% Calcium 491mg 38% Iron 2.8mg 16% Potassium 678mg 14% Fatty acids, total trans 1g Folate, total 93.4mcg Vitamin B-12 0.9mcg Vitamin B-6 0.4mg *The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a food serving contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.