Chicken Lasagna Rolls with Chive-Cream Sauce
Individual lasagna rolls make this dish both fun and easy to eat. Just add crusty Italian bread or bread sticks and you have a delicious meal!
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F. Cook lasagna noodles according to package directions. Drain noodles, rinsing with cold water. Cut each noodle in half crosswise; set aside.
For white sauce, in a medium mixing bowl beat cream cheese with an electric mixer on medium speed for 30 seconds. Slowly add milk, beating until smooth. Stir in Romano cheese and chives.
For filling, in a medium bowl stir together 1/2 cup of the white sauce, the chicken, broccoli, roasted red peppers, and black pepper. Place about 1/4 cup of the filling at an end of each cooked noodle and roll. Arrange rolls, seam sides down, in an ungreased 3-quart rectangular baking dish.
Spoon the marinara sauce over the rolls. Spoon remaining white sauce over marinara sauce. Cover with foil. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes or until heated through.