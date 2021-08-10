Chicken Laab Cabbage Rolls

To soften cabbage leaves so they are pliable for rolling, try one of the following methods.

BOIL

Fill a large pot halfway with water (pot needs to be large; the cabbage will displace some of the water). Bring to boiling, then reduce heat until water is simmering. Insert a large serving fork into cabbage core and submerge cabbage in water 1 to 2 minutes or until outer leaves soften. Remove cabbage from pot, cool slightly, and pull or trim the softened outer leaves away. Repeat dipping and peeling leaves away from core. (The thicker inner leaves will take 2 to 3 minutes to soften.)

FREEZE

Remove wilted outer leaves from cabbage. Rinse cabbage and remove core; pat dry. Place cabbage in a resealable plastic bag; seal. Freeze 3 hours or up to 2 days. When ready to use, thaw cabbage at room temp 2 to 3 hours. Peel the leaves away from core.